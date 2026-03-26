From Asakusa To Tokyo Skytree : An Unforgettable Cherry Blossom Walk

Cherry blossom season in Tokyo is often associated with bustling parks filled with picnic blankets and drifting petals. Yet one of the most memorable ways to experience Sakura unfolds along a scenic walk connecting two of the city’s most iconic landmarks, Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE®.

Located within easy walking distance of each other, the route between historic Asakusa and the futuristic TOKYO SKYTREE becomes particularly picturesque in spring. As the blossoms begin to bloom, streets and riverside promenades transform into a charming corridor of pale pink petals, offering travellers a chance to enjoy sakura step by step rather than from a single viewpoint.

The journey typically begins in Asakusa, one of Tokyo’s most culturally rich districts and home to the historic Sensō-ji Temple. From here, visitors can walk toward TOKYO SKYTREE, passing through neighbourhood streets and along sections of the nearby Sumida River, where rows of blooming cherry trees create postcard-like views against the city skyline.

One of the most memorable moments along the route is when delicate blossoms appear framed against the distant silhouette of TOKYO SKYTREE. The contrast between fleeting spring blooms and the soaring architectural landmark creates a distinctly Tokyo scene, where tradition and modernity meet in a single frame.

The experience takes on a new perspective once visitors reach TOKYO SKYTREE itself. Rising 634 metres above the ground, the tower offers sweeping views of the season from the Tembo Deck observatory at 350 metres. From this vantage point, travellers can see how cherry blossoms spread across Tokyo’s vast urban landscape, with parks, riverbanks and tree-lined avenues appearing as soft patches of pink across the city.

During the spring season, TOKYO SKYTREE also celebrates sakura through seasonal displays and themed experiences within the observatory, allowing visitors to enjoy the spirit of cherry blossom viewing while surrounded by panoramic views of Tokyo.

Together, the Asakusa–TOKYO SKYTREE walking route and the observatory experience offer two complementary ways to enjoy the season — first beneath the blossoms along riverside paths, and then from high above the city skyline.

For travellers visiting Tokyo during cherry blossom season, this simple itinerary offers a uniquely Tokyo experience: a leisurely walk from Asakusa toward TOKYO SKYTREE, discovering photo spots along the way, followed by cherry blossom viewing from one of the tallest towers in the world.