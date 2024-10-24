Agreements Once Reached Must Be Respected, EAM on India, China Pact

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar sent an indirect reminder to China that “agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected and the international law should be adhered to, without exception”, at the Brics outreach meeting at Kazan on Thursday.

The veiled message comes a day after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian city of Kazan following an agreement between the two nations earlier this week on patrolling rights of troops on both sides.

The Brics outreach meeting took place between the nine members and guest nations invited by the host Russia a day after the Brics Summit.

Jaishankar said, “Addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day. Prime Minister Modi had emphasised that this is not an era of war and disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. And there should be zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Giving suggestions to create a more equitable global order, Jaishankar said, “First, by strengthening and expanding platforms of an independent nature... This is really where Brics can make a difference for the Global South. Second, by reforming established institutions and mechanisms especially the UN Security Council in the permanent and non-permanent categories. So too the multilateral development banks, whose working procedures are just as outdated as that of the UN. India initiated an effort during its G20 Presidency and we are glad to see Brazil take that forward.”

He continued, “Third, by democratising the global economy through creating more production hubs. ... Fourth, by correcting distortions in global infrastructure that was a legacy from the colonial era. The world urgently needs more connectivity options that enhance logistics and mitigate risks. This must be a collective endeavor for common good, with utmost respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. And lastly by sharing experiences and new initiatives”.

On the conflict in West Asia, the EAM said, “The situation in the Middle East, West Asia for us, is an understandable concern. There is a widespread anxiety that the conflict would spread further in the region. Maritime trade has also been deeply affected. The human and material consequences of further escalation are truly serious. Any approach has to be fair and durable, leading to a two state solution”.



