CCTV footage shows 3 men transporting ‘Khashoggi's body parts

AFP
Published Dec 31, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 4:34 pm IST
C television images show 3 men carrying 5 suitcases, 2 large black bags into home of Saudi consul general in Istanbul.
Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in what Riyadh called a 'rogue' operation. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in what Riyadh called a 'rogue' operation. (Photo: File | AFP)

Ankara (Turkey): A Turkish television station has broadcast CCTV footage showing men carrying cases and bags which it says contained slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body parts.

The images shown on C television late Sunday feature three men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

 

The residence lies a short distance from the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was murdered in October in a killing that has tested Riyadh's relations with the West.

Citing unnamed Turkish sources, A-Haber said Khashoggi's dismembered body was inside the cases and bags.

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in what Riyadh called a "rogue" operation.

The 59-year-old former Saudi insider turned critic was strangled before he was cut up into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the killing, according to Turkish officials, with media reports suggesting the parts were dissolved in acid.

The consulate and the residence were searched by the Turkish authorities in October along with several other locations but Khashoggi's body has still not been found.

There has been speculation that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ordered the hit but Riyadh has absolved the de facto leader of any blame.

Saudi Arabia has also repeatedly rejected Turkish demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of the journalist, a critic of the crown prince.

A-Haber said the bags and suitcases were put into a minibus which travelled the short distance from the consulate to a garage at the residence. The men are then seen taking them inside.

...
