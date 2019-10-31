World Asia 31 Oct 2019 Pak violated Vienna ...
World, Asia

Pak violated Vienna convention in Kulbhushan case: ICJ Prez to UNGA

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 2:05 pm IST
In a major victory for India, the ICJ had ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav.
Jadhav is a retired Indian Navy officer who was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage and terrorism' after a closed trial in April 2017. (Photo: File)
 Jadhav is a retired Indian Navy officer who was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage and terrorism' after a closed trial in April 2017. (Photo: File)

New York: Pakistan violated its obligations under the Vienna Convention in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf told the UN General Assembly.

Presenting the report of the International Court of Justice to the 193-member General Assembly on Wednesday, Yusuf said in its judgement of July 17 the principal judicial organ of the United Nations found that Pakistan had violated its obligations under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention and that appropriate remedies were due in this case.

 

In a major victory for India, the ICJ had ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. India had argued that consular access was being denied to its national in violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The bench led by Yusuf had ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav.

Yusuf elaborated on several aspects of the Court's ruling in Jadhav's case while presenting his report to the General Assembly.

He said one of the issues that the Court had to examine was the question of whether the rights relating to consular access, set out in Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, were in any manner to be excluded in a situation where the individual concerned was suspected of carrying out acts of espionage.

The Court noted in that regard that there is no provision in the Vienna Convention containing a reference to cases of espionage; nor does the Article concerning consular access, Article 36, exclude from its scope certain categories of persons, such as those suspected of espionage. Therefore, the Court concluded that Article 36 of the Vienna Convention was applicable in full to the case at hand, he said.

The Court was also called upon to interpret the meaning of the expression without delay in the notification requirements of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention. The Court noted that in its case, the question of how to determine what was meant by the term without delay depended on the given circumstances of a case.

Taking into account the particular circumstances of the Jadhav case, the Court noted that Pakistan's making of the notification some three weeks after Mr. Jadhav's arrest constituted a breach of its obligation to inform India's consular post without delay, as required by the provisions of the Vienna Convention, he noted.

He further said that another interesting legal question that the Court had to address was whether a bilateral agreement on consular access concluded between the two Parties - India and Pakistan - in 2008 could be read as excluding the applicability of the Vienna Convention.

The Court considered that this was not the case, he said.

More precisely, the Court noted that under the Vienna Convention, parties were able to conclude only bilateral agreements that confirm, supplement, extend or amplify the provisions of that instrument. Having examined the 2008 Agreement, the Court came to the conclusion that it could not be read as denying consular access in the case of an arrest, detention or sentence made on political or security grounds, and that it did not displace obligations under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.

Coming to the crux of the Court's ruling, he said the Court considered the reparation and remedies to be granted after it had found that the rights to consular access had been violated.

"In line with its earlier jurisprudence in other cases dealing with breaches of the Vienna Convention, the Court found that the appropriate remedy was effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav.

Yusuf told the General Assembly that the Court moreover clarified what it considered to be the requirements of effective review and reconsideration.

It stressed that Pakistan must ensure that full weight is given to the effect of the violation of the rights set forth in the Vienna Convention and guarantee that the violation and the possible prejudice caused by the violation are fully examined.

While the Court left the choice of means to provide effective review and reconsideration to Pakistan, it noted that effective review and reconsideration presupposes the existence of a procedure that is suitable for this purpose and observed that it is normally the judicial process that is suited to this task.

Yusuf said that following its ruling, the Court received a communication dated August 1, 2019 from Pakistan confirming its commitment to implementing the July 17 judgment in full.

In particular, Pakistan stated that Mr. Jadhav had been immediately informed of his rights under the Vienna Convention and that the consular post of the High Commission of India in Islamabad had been invited to visit him on August 2, 2019, Yusuf said.

India had welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice, saying that the ruling of the court by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's position in the case.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kulbhushan jadhav case, icj, indian navy
Location: United States, New York


Latest From World

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck central Mindanao in the southern Philippines, causing at least one hotel on the island to collapse, a disaster official said on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Hotel collapses after 6.5 magnitude earthquake in southern Philippines

Boeing announced Thursday up to 50 of its popular 737NG planes had been grounded after cracks in them were detected, in another blow to the US aircraft maker following two deadly crashes. (Photo: File)

50 Boeing 737NG planes grounded globally over cracks: Official

The ISIS's leadership has a

New ISIS chief could replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in weeks: US Official

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said in Parliament that the UK's long-standing stance of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan remains unchanged although the situation in the Valley is of

Kashmir an issue between India, Pak, UK's stance unchanged: Boris Johnson



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Pak releases coin to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Islamabad will levy USD 20 as a service charge on each Indian, who will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

China says its approval is 'must' for choosing Dalai Lama's successor

Dalai Lama. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in blood platelet count: Doctor

According to the new test report on Sunday, the blood platelet count of Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day. (Photo: File)

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines: US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4. (Representational Image)

Bangladesh court grants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus more time to surrender

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Yunus' brother on his behalf. (Image courtesy: wikiwand.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham