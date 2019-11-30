World Asia 30 Nov 2019 ‘Cool guy&rsqu ...
World, Asia

‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, claims Brazil President

REUTERS
Published Nov 30, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly lashed out at various factions in casting blame for the forest fires.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader’s latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern. (Photo: File)
 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader’s latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern. (Photo: File)

Sao Paulo: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader’s latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern.

Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the environmental organization the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then used to solicit donations, including a USD 500,000 contribution from DiCaprio.

 

The WWF has denied receiving a donation from DiCaprio or obtaining photos from the firefighters.

“This Leonardo DiCaprio is a cool guy, right? Giving money to torch the Amazon,” Bolsonaro said during a brief remarks in front of the presidential residence.

A representative for DiCaprio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DiCaprio has been an outspoken advocate on behalf of combating climate change, posting frequently on Twitter about environmental issues, including the Amazon forest fires. His Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which is focused on projects that “protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction,” is part of the Earth Alliance.

Four members of the nongovernmental organization Alter do Chão Fire Brigade were arrested on Tuesday with police accusing them of purposefully setting fires in order to document them and drum up more donations. They were released on Thursday on a judge’s order.

Politicians and other NGOs fiercely criticized the arrest, saying it was part of a concerted attempt by Bolsonaro’s government to harass environmental groups.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly lashed out at various factions in casting blame for the forest fires.

In a Facebook live post on Aug. 21, he said, “Everything indicates” that NGOs were going to the Amazon to “set fire” to the forest. When asked then if he had evidence to back up his claims, Bolsonaro said he had “no written plan,” adding “that’s not how it’s done.”

One day later he admitted that farmers could be illegally setting the rainforest ablaze, but roughly a month later he attacked the “lying media” for saying that the rainforest was being devastated by the fires.

The Amazon rainforest is considered a bulwark against global climate change.

Bolsonaro had talked about DiCaprio on Thursday during a live webcast. The president said the WWF paid the firefighting NGO to take pictures of forest fires in the Amazon.

“So what did the NGO do? What is the easiest thing? Set fire to the forest. Take pictures, make a video,” the president said. “(WWF) makes a campaign against Brazil, it contacts Leonardo DiCaprio, he donates USD 500,000.”

“A part of that went to the people that were setting fires. Leonardo DiCaprio, you are contributing to the fire in the Amazon, that won’t do,” Bolsonaro said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jair bolsonaro, leonardo dicaprio, amazon, rainforest
Location: Brazil, São Paulo


Latest From World

Ordinary Londoners who showed

'Breath-taking heroism': Praise for Londoners who tackled knife attacker

British police named the man who stabbed two people to death in London on Friday in what the authorities called a terrorist attack as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had been convicted of terrorism offences and was released from prison last year. (Photo: File)

London knife attacker suspect, was jailed for 6 years in 2012 terror offences

The violence erupted two-and-a-half years after a van and knife attack in the same area killed eight people and less than two weeks before Britain holds a national election. (Photo: AFP)

2 killed in London stabbings; police fatally shoot suspect

Anti-government protesters set fire while security forces close Rasheed Street during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

40 Iraqi protesters slain in 24 hrs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China summons US envoy, urges US to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill

Le also urged the United States to

Model, who fell naked from Malaysia apartment, may have been killed: Cops

Police did not say who they planned to question. The couple linked to the case are reported to have left the country. (Photo: Instagram)

'Please be aware': US teen’s TikTok ‘makeup tutorial’ on Xinjiang goes viral

A TikTok post by a young woman, pretending to give eyelash curling advice while actually condemning China’s crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang, has gone viral on the Chinese-owned app that has been accused of censoring anti-Beijing content. (Photo: Twitter/ Feroza)

China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions: Study

In 2016, China was in third place behind the US and France and a year later it had climbed to second place. There was no report in 2018. (Photo: File)

At Nagasaki, Pope Francis condemns 'unspeakable horror' of nuclear weapons

In a highly symbolic visit to the Japanese city devastated by the nuclear attack in August 1945, Francis said nuclear weapons were 'not the answer' to a desire for security, peace and stability. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham