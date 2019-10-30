World Asia 30 Oct 2019 Pak releases coin to ...
World, Asia

Pak releases coin to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

ANI
Published Oct 30, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
The first group of pilgrims from India is expected to depart for the neighbouring country on November 9.
Islamabad will levy USD 20 as a service charge on each Indian, who will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)
 Islamabad will levy USD 20 as a service charge on each Indian, who will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: The government of Pakistan on Tuesday released a new coin to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The coin worth Pakistan Rupees 50 will be available at the Kartarpur Sahib along with a postal stamp worth PKR 8 to the travelling pilgrims, Dunya News reported.

 

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday shared a list of 575 pilgrims scheduled to attend the inaugural 'jatha' to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

The first group of pilgrims from India is expected to depart for the neighbouring country on November 9.

India had, on October 24, signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Islamabad will levy USD 20 as a service charge on each Indian, who will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

 

 

...
Tags: baba guru nanak, dera baba nanak, gurudwara kartarpur sahib


Latest From World

Photo: Representational image

Zimbabwe: Schoolgirl fights crocodile, gouges its eyes to save friend

Photo: Representational image

Two Manipur separatists announce 'Manipur govt in exile' in UK

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur. (Photo: Twitter)

‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pakistan

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. (Photo: AFP)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg declines environmental award



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China says its approval is 'must' for choosing Dalai Lama's successor

Dalai Lama. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in blood platelet count: Doctor

According to the new test report on Sunday, the blood platelet count of Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day. (Photo: File)

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines: US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4. (Representational Image)

Bangladesh court grants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus more time to surrender

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Yunus' brother on his behalf. (Image courtesy: wikiwand.com)

Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorates, doctors refuse to discharge him: report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's health condition has further deteriorated and slipped into the danger zone following a drastic decrease in the blood platelet count, forcing the doctors to stop his heart medication, according to a media report. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham