World Asia 30 Jun 2019
World, Asia

Press, North Korean guards scuffle; Press Secretary faces bruises

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Trump is telling reporters as he meets with Kim Jong Un in a building named The Freedom House on the South Korean side that "the world is watching." (Photo: ANI)
Seoul: President Donald Trump's historic first steps into North Korea sparked a scuffle between reporters and North Korean security guards, with officials shoving and trying to block the press. Also roughed up in the fracas was incoming Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who ended up with bruises.

The jostling grew especially intense as reporters tried to enter a room inside the Freedom House on the southern side of Panmunjom where Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un were meeting after exchanging initial handshakes on the border.

 

North Korean guards tried to physically prevent members of the U.S. press pool from entering the room, pushing and shoving, and the Secret Service stepped in to intervene.

President Donald Trump says he "was proud" to step over the demarcation line between North and South Korea, becoming the first U.S. president to enter North Korea.

Trump is telling reporters as he meets with Kim Jong Un in a building named The Freedom House on the South Korean side that "the world is watching."

He's also thanking Kim, saying that if the North Korean leader hadn't shown up for the meeting, the press would have made Trump look bad.

Kim said he was surprised by Trump's last-minute invitation to meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday. But he says he hopes the meeting "can be the foundation for better things in the future."


Tags: north korea, us, donald trump
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul


