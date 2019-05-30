Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Many cricket experts and legends have termed England as ‘favourites’ to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: ENG vs SA LIVE, Imran Tahir gets Bairstow
 
World Asia 30 May 2019 Trade War: China acc ...
World, Asia

Trade War: China accuses US of 'naked economic terrorism'

AFP
Published May 30, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 3:09 pm IST
China has hit back with its own tariff increase that will take effect June 1.
The world's top two economies are at loggerheads as trade talks have apparently stalled, with US President Donald Trump hiking tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this month and blacklisting telecom giant Huawei. (Photo: File)
 The world's top two economies are at loggerheads as trade talks have apparently stalled, with US President Donald Trump hiking tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this month and blacklisting telecom giant Huawei. (Photo: File)

China: China accused the United States of "naked economic terrorism" on Thursday as Beijing ramps up the rhetoric in their trade war.

The world's top two economies are at loggerheads as trade talks have apparently stalled, with US President Donald Trump hiking tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this month and blacklisting telecom giant Huawei.

 

"We are against the trade war, but we are not afraid of it," vice foreign minister Zhang Hanhui said at a press briefing to preview President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia next week.

"This premeditated instigation of a trade conflict is naked economic terrorism, economic chauvinism, and economic bullying," Zhang said, stressing that China opposes the systematic use of sanctions, tariffs and protectionism.

"There is no winner in a trade war," he warned.

China has hit back with its own tariff increase that will take effect June 1, while state media has suggested that Beijing could stop exports of rare earths to the United States, depriving Washington of a key resource used to make hi-tech products.

TV debate
Meanwhile, state media and officials have stepped up the rhetoric, tapping patriotic fervour as the Communist Party digs in for what could be a long fight with the United States.

An anchor for the English-language state broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) even held a rare debate on Thursday with a presenter from Fox Business Network to discuss the trade war after jousting on social media.

The debate between CGTN's Liu Xin and Fox Business's Trish Regan was civil, with the American journalist saying "I appreciate you being here" and the Chinese anchor inviting her to come to China, adding "I will take you around".

But China's propaganda apparatus has stepped up the rhetoric.

"We advise the US to not underestimate China's ability to safeguard its own development rights and interests, and not to say we didn't warn you," the party's mouthpiece, The People's Daily, said in an editorial on Wednesday warning that rare earths could be used as a counter-measure.

China produces more than 95 percent of the world's rare earths, and the United States relies on the Asian superpower for upwards of 80 percent of its imports.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asked about the rare earths threat during an interview, said that Americans have already "lost and suffered for decades under the current rules" and that Trump's "singular focus is to push back" on China.

He renewed his attack on Huawei, saying there was a "deep connectivity" between the company and the Chinese state that had no parallel in the US system.

"If it's the case that the Chinese Communist Party wanted to get information from technology that was in the possession of Huawei, it is almost certainly the case that Huawei would provide that to them," he told the Fox Business Network.

Huawei has rejected the criticism and on Tuesday filed a motion for summary judgment, hoping it would swiftly win a lawsuit against US legislation that bars federal agencies from using the company's equipment.

-Russia, China get closer
"This trade conflict will also have a serious negative impact on the development and revival of the global economy," Zhang said Thursday.

While Washington and Beijing spar, Xi is preparing to meet with President Vladimir Putin from June 5 to June 7 as the neighbouring giants forge closer ties.

China and Russia have broad consensus and common interests on the trade war issue, Zhang said.

"China and Russia will certainly strengthen economic and trade cooperation, including cooperation in various fields such as economic and trade investment," he added.

"We will certainly respond to various external challenges, do what we have to do, develop our economies, and constantly improve the living standards of our two peoples."

...
Tags: chinese president xi jinping, donald trump us presidential election, trade war


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The video was apparently intended to discredit Pelosi, Trump's congressional nemesis, who said that the effort had missed the mark. (Photo:AP)

Top US Democrat slams Facebook over deceptive video

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

Mahathir, who is serving his second term in office after storming to a shock election victory last year, has a reputation as something of a financial maverick. (Photo: File)

Malaysia PM proposes common Asia trading currency

'The schools were responsible for

Seven schools in Pakistan sealed for anti-polio propaganda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)
 

Delhi University to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are no more

The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said. (Photo: File)
 

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)
 

After PM asks to take care of minorities, U'khand BJP keeps Quran at party library

BJP state media head Devendra Bhasin claimed that the move was in line with the party's 'philosophy' of treating every religion equally. (Photo: Representational)
 

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb review: Affordable smart mood lighting

While the crowdfunding price is around Rs 999, the final price would be anywhere between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500, but we are yet to know what Xiaomi will finally price it at. Xiaomi’s Smart LED bulb will compete head-on against similar smart lights from well-known brands such as Philips, Syska, Wipro and a few others here in India.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: ‘Hats and sunglasses’, notice for media covering the swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7 pm, with nearly 8,000 guests attending the grand event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including leaders from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Malaysia PM proposes common Asia trading currency

Mahathir, who is serving his second term in office after storming to a shock election victory last year, has a reputation as something of a financial maverick. (Photo: File)

Seven schools in Pakistan sealed for anti-polio propaganda

'The schools were responsible for

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

The pre-election cover by Aatish Taseer was acclaimed by Modis’ critics as 'divider' by a global media powerhouse. (Photo:AP)

'Dont say we didn't warn you': China hints tit for tat in US trade war

Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment. (Photo:AP)

Schoolgirl dead, many hurt in mass stabbing in Japan

Japanese police officers remove blood from a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham