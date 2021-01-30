World Asia 30 Jan 2021 WHO virus probe begi ...
World, Asia

WHO virus probe begins with fieldwork in ground-zero Wuhan

AFP
Published Jan 30, 2021, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 12:04 pm IST
The highly politicised mission had been beset by delays, with China refusing access until mid-January
Members of World Health Organization team depart from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital after a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (AP/Ng Han Guan)
 Members of World Health Organization team depart from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital after a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (AP/Ng Han Guan)

Wuhan: Experts from the World Health Organization visited a Wuhan hospital Friday as the fieldwork began in a closely watched coronavirus origins probe that will take in a food market presumed to be "ground zero" of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan sought to downplay expectations of finding the origin of the pandemic straight away.

 

Success "is not measured necessarily in absolutely finding a source on the first mission," he told a news conference in Geneva.

"This is a complicated business, but what we need to do is gather all of the data, all of the information, summarise all of these discussions, and come to an assessment as to how much more we know about the origins of the disease and what further studies may be needed to elucidate that."

The WHO investigation has been hobbled by delays, and there are fears over access and the strength of evidence a year after the virus emerged in the central Chinese city.

 

The team met Chinese officials Friday and then left their Wuhan hotel in a fleet of cars, trailed by a media pack reflecting the intense global scrutiny on a visit whose aim is to establish how the virus was transferred from animals to humans.

The Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine -- where some of the earliest Covid-19 patients were admitted -- is among the field visits.

The WHO said the team will later head to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan market, and the Wuhan CDC laboratory, three sites now indelibly linked with the pandemic.

 

Details of the trip are being relayed via Twitter rather than Chinese authorities. Team member Peter Daszak described the first site visit as "extremely important".

"We are in the hospital that treated some of the first known cases of COVID-19, meeting with the actual clinicians & staff who did this work, having open discussion about the details of their work," tweeted Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global NGO focused on infectious disease prevention.

The Huanan market -- which remains boarded up -- is believed to have been the first major cluster of infections, while former US president Donald Trump had pushed an unsubstantiated theory that the virus escaped from a testing facility at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

 

The mission's exact itinerary remains unclear.

But WHO's Ryan said: "There is a very long list of site visits planned and face-to-face meetings continue. The visits will include the Wuhan institute of virology and other labs, the Wuhan market, early responders, hospitals in which the first clusters of cases occurred. It is a very busy, busy schedule."

It is not an investigation

The highly politicised mission had been beset by delays, with China refusing access until mid-January.

China on Thursday warned the United States against "political interference" during a trip, after the White House demanded a "robust and clear" investigation.

 

The WHO insists the probe will be tethered tightly to the science behind how the virus jumped to humans.

Beijing is desperate to take the air out of the blame game and instead train attention on its handling of and recovery from the outbreak.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Friday flagged the visit as "a part of global research" into the pandemic.

"It is not an investigation," Zhao Lijian told reporters.

In a tweet Thursday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had had a "frank discussion" with China's Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.

 

"I asked that the international scientists get the support, access & data needed, and the chance to engage fully with their Chinese counterparts," he said.

China's National Health Commission says 4,636 people have died in the country as a result of the virus. The nation's GDP grew 2.3 percent in 2020, the only major economy to do so.

In comparison, more than 400,000 Americans have died so far as the sickness rips through its population and economy, while Britain recorded its 100,000th fatality this week.

...
Tags: who wuhan, hubei provincial hospital of integrated chinese and western medicine, wuhan institute of virology, huanan market, wuhan cdc laboratory, ground zero of the pandemic
Location: China, Hubei


Latest From World

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, on January 23, 2021. (AP/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Navalny brother, aides under house arrest ahead of Russia protests

Investigators are still unsure of when exactly the statue was torn down or what the motive may have been, The Sacramento Bee reported. (Image credit: Twitter/@JournoPranay)

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in California

An H-4 visa is issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the H-1B visa holders, most of whom are Indian IT professionals. (AFP)

Biden admin withdraws move to rescind work authorisation for H-1B spouses

US President Joe Biden. (Image source: AFP)

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting at noon Saturday. (AP)

Protests in Indonesia against new jobs law enter third day

A protester tries to hurl a brick towards police trying block protesters from advancing towards the Presidential Palace during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thousands of enraged students and workers staged rallies across Indonesia on Thursday in opposition to a new law they say will cripple labor rights and harm the environment. (AP)

India, US, Australia, Japan to discuss China's growing power in Quad talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (PTI FIle)

Pharma chief urges transparency in virus vaccine rollout

In this file photo taken on December 02, 2020 the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

Kyrgyzstan president calls in military as protesters clash in streets

Protesters demonstrate in the central square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the embattled president of Kyrgyzstan, has moved to end the political turmoil that followed a disputed parliamentary election, ordering a state of emergency in the capital. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham