World Asia 29 Oct 2019 Nawaz Sharif fightin ...
World, Asia

Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in blood platelet count: Doctor

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
Khan said that the poor blood sugar and blood pressure had also taken a toll on the former premier’s health, the report said.
According to the new test report on Sunday, the blood platelet count of Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day. (Photo: File)
 According to the new test report on Sunday, the blood platelet count of Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Nawaz Sharif is “fighting for life” after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistan’s former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital.

Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body’s custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

 

Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said in a series of tweets that “Former PM #NawazSharif, critically unwell, is fighting the battle for his health & life. Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Count) & NSTEMI (Heart Attack) is further complicated by deteriorating Kidney functions. Poor Blood Sugar & Blood Pressure control is taking its toll,” Geo News reported. The three-time prime minister on Saturday also suffered angina attack while undergoing treatment. Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

Khan said that the poor blood sugar and blood pressure had also taken a toll on the former premier’s health, the report said.

The doctor further said, “Pending Scans/Biopsies, diagnostic dilemma still ensues from multiple complex pathologies & co-morbidities.” The chief executive of Sharif Medical City said that the doctors were also facing difficulty in establishing a definitive diagnosis and subsequent management poses a considerable risk to Sharif’s health.

According to the new test report on Sunday, the blood platelet count of Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day.

Hospital sources said the former premier had lost close to seven kilos since he had been admitted to the hospital. They added that before being admitted this weight was 107 kilos and right now it had gone down to 100 kilos.

Sharif was in Kot Lakhpat jail but early this month was sent to the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On December 24, 2018, an accountability court had sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and acquitted him in the Flagship case.

In a short verdict announced, the court said there was concrete evidence against the former premier in the Al-Azizia case and that he was unable to provide a money trail in the case.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nawaz sharif, blood platelet, national accountability bureau


Latest From World

Dalai Lama. (Photo: File)

China says its approval is 'must' for choosing Dalai Lama's successor

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s underpants were obtained by an undercover source and DNA tested to prove his identity before an operation by US forces to kill him, an advisor to the Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday. (Photo: File)

'Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid,' says Syrian agent

US voters of Indian-origin and other Asian countries’ descent have thrown their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden in the race to the 2020 nominations. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin US voters throw their weight behind presidential aspirant Joe Biden

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4. (Representational Image)

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines: US Geological Survey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines: US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4. (Representational Image)

Bangladesh court grants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus more time to surrender

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Yunus' brother on his behalf. (Image courtesy: wikiwand.com)

Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorates, doctors refuse to discharge him: report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's health condition has further deteriorated and slipped into the danger zone following a drastic decrease in the blood platelet count, forcing the doctors to stop his heart medication, according to a media report. (Photo: File)

63 killed, over 2,590 injured in Iraq as anti-government protests continue

The Prime Minister stressed that a government collapse would drag Iraq into further turmoil. (Photo: ANI)

Deja vu for Indians

As many as a million Chileans protested peacefully in Santiago in the biggest rallies yet since violence broke out a week ago over entrenched inequality in Chile. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham