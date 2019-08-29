World Asia 29 Aug 2019 Kartarpur Corridor: ...
World, Asia

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak to start visa process for Sikh pilgrims from Sept 1

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
The governor also said that a number of Sikh pilgrims would arrive from the UK, the USA and other countries to attend the convention.
Special shuttle service will be launched from the railway station to the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak. (Photo: File)
 Special shuttle service will be launched from the railway station to the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Authorities here have decided to start the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, on September 1.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee (RTHC) chaired by Punjab province's Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in Lahore on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

 

After the meeting, the governor told media persons that the visa process for the Sikh pilgrims would start on September 1 and completed by the end of the month.

He said work on setting up a "tent city" in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, would begin next week. In addition, funds had been provided for completion of the road from Sucha Sauda to Nankana Sahib and work on the project would begin shortly, he noted.

The governor also said that a number of Sikh pilgrims would arrive from the UK, the USA and other countries to attend the convention.

"Pakistan will complete the corridor project by November regardless of India's willingness to work on it or not," Sarwar said.

He further stressed that Pakistan would not compromise on the rights of minorities residing in Pakistan, adding, "Pakistan is a safe country for the minorities."

Special shuttle service will be launched from the railway station to the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak.

Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opening of Kartarpur corridor will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the Kashmir crisis.

Awan further assured that doors will remain open to Sikh pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan in connection with the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The historic corridor will be inaugurated in November this year, she was quoted as saying.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, baba guru nanak, sikh pilgrims


Latest From World

Rights activists said the assaults -- which range from violent rapes to forcible kissing -- are so pervasive that the cases reported in the media are just the tip of the iceberg. (Photo: AFP)

‘Raped when I was 7’: Bangladeshis speak up about 'rampant' rapes in madrasas

The currency weakened by 20 percent alone in the week after the primaries while the Buenos Aires stock exchange dropped by 30 percent. (Photo: AFP)

Argentina asks IMF to restructure debt payments

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

The Maryland Court of Appeals upheld a child pornography charge against a minor who willingly texted a graphic video of herself to other minors, The Washington Post reports. (Representational Image)

Teen sexting her friends charged under child pornography: US court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

`Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
 

Renault aims to disrupt market, prices hatchback Triber at Rs 4.9 Lakh

The new hatchback with an option of 5-seater and 7-seater (the third row can only seat kids) is available in four trims called RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with more than 20 key features as standard equipment to woo buyers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Imran Khan will take decision on shutting down airspace for India: Pak FM

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Representational Image)

Over 6 lakh people in Japan's Kyushu asked to evacuate amid flood-like situation

In Saga Prefecture, in the Kyushu region, the main railway station was flooded and a number of vehicles were seen submerged. A number of landslides were also reported. (Photo: ANI)

Japan orders evacuation of 6.7 lakh due to heavy rains, 2 dead

Nearly a million more people were advised to leave their homes after the country’s weather agency raised the alert to its highest level for parts of northern Kyushu. (Representational image)

‘Will defend freedom at any cost': Hong Kong protesters say they have nothing to lose

What started as protests against a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, has evolved into demands for greater democracy. (Photo: AP)

Pak Minister predicts Indo-Pak war in 'October or following month'

Khan in a televised address said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham