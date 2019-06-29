Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 29 Jun 2019 Vladimir Putin says ...
World, Asia

Vladimir Putin says Russia will do all it can to improve ties with US

REUTERS
Published Jun 29, 2019, 5:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 5:27 pm IST
Trump confirmed that Putin had invited him to a ceremony to mark 75 years since Russia's World War Two defeat of the Nazis.
Vladimir Putin was speaking at the G20 summit in Osaka where he met US President Donald Trump to discuss issues ranging from trade to disarmament. (Photo: AP)
 Vladimir Putin was speaking at the G20 summit in Osaka where he met US President Donald Trump to discuss issues ranging from trade to disarmament. (Photo: AP)

Osaka: Russia's president said on Saturday that Moscow would do all it could to improve relations with the United States that have been strained by years of diplomatic conflicts over Ukraine and accusations of Russian meddling in US elections.

Vladimir Putin was speaking at the G20 summit in Osaka where he met US President Donald Trump to discuss issues ranging from trade to disarmament. He also invited Trump to visit Moscow in May next year.

 

Trump confirmed that Putin had invited him to a ceremony to mark 75 years since Russia's World War Two defeat of the Nazis.

"He invited me and I said I would give it very serious consideration," Trump told a news conference after the summit.

Putin described the talks in Osaka as a "good meeting, business-like, pragmatic" and said the leaders agreed that two-way economic ties required improvement.

"I think we both understand that we need to somehow resolve the current situation," Putin said, adding that the two nations needed to "somehow find the strength to turn the page and move forward."

Asked during a news conference at the summit about the probability of more US sanctions against Russia, Putin said it was up to Washington to decide how best to build relations with Moscow.

Putin said he and Trump had discussed the election meddling allegations and the situation in Venezuela. But he gave no details.

...
Tags: donald trump, vladimir putin, g20 summit
Location: Japan, Osaka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

After being rescued the women were taken to our shelter. (Photo: Representational)

4 Tamil Nadu women forced to work as bar dancers in Dubai rescued

Air Force One touched down at Osan air base south of the capital, an AFP journalist on board said. (Photo: AP)

Trump arrives in S Korea after inviting Kim Jong Un to DMZ

Prabhu, who was the Railways minister in the first term of the NDA government, also informed that the country's railways has almost 8.1 billion passengers per year, and many of them buy tickets through digital platforms. (Photo: FIle)

G-20 Summit: India pitches strongly for fight against fugitive economic offenders

But June has been the month of LGBTQ pride marches and celebrations in commemoration of the Stonewall Inn riots since 1970, the year after the riots commenced. (Representational Image)

50 years of Stonewall Inn: A raid that exposed the colours of Pride



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
 

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

'My relative was injured in a road accident, the doctor didn't attend to him and instead fell on him,' one of the members said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rajasthan doctor runs free coaching institute for aspiring medical students

Dr Bharat Saran has been running a coaching institute under the name '50 Villagers' where he teaches 25 underprivileged students from class 11 and 25 students from class 12. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with PM Modi

Soon after the Modi's re-election, Morrison called up Modi to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections and sought to boost bilateral ties. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Trump arrives in S Korea after inviting Kim Jong Un to DMZ

Air Force One touched down at Osan air base south of the capital, an AFP journalist on board said. (Photo: AP)

G-20 Summit: India pitches strongly for fight against fugitive economic offenders

Prabhu, who was the Railways minister in the first term of the NDA government, also informed that the country's railways has almost 8.1 billion passengers per year, and many of them buy tickets through digital platforms. (Photo: FIle)

PM Modi invites G-20 countries to join global coalition on disaster resilience

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. (Photo: AFP)

US, Russia to start talks on nuke arms control: Vladimir Putin

START3 refers to a proposed agreement between the two nuclear powers for which negotiations broke down years ago. (Photo: AP)

‘Angry, unhappy; but no one blames Saudi Prince’: Trump on Khashoggi murder

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is 'extremely angry' about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had 'pointed a finger' at the Kingdom's crown prince. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham