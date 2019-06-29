Cricket World Cup 2019

PM Modi invites G-20 countries to join global coalition on disaster resilience

Published Jun 29, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Modi, who is in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G-20 Summit, laid special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future.
On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. (Photo: AFP)
Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited the G-20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most.

“Disaster resilient infrastructure is required not only for development, but it is also necessary to combat natural calamities. In this regard I stressed upon the need of an international coalition in the G-20 conference of Buenos Aires,” he said at the G-20 session on Quality Infrastructure Investment and Development Cooperation.

He invited the G-20 countries to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

“I invite the G-20 countries to join this coalition and share their experience and expertise,” the Prime Minister said.

“Disasters, natural or manmade, require quick and effective remedial measures. They invariably affect the poor the most. At the #G20 Summit, invited other nations to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Let us close ranks for a safer planet,” Modi said on Twitter.

“PM @narendramodi laying special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future, invites G20 countries to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

Tags: g-20 summit, donald trump, narendra modi, raveesh kumar
Location: Japan, Osaka


