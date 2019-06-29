Cricket World Cup 2019

PM Modi holds separate talks with Prez of Indonesia, Brazil; focus on bilateral ties

Published Jun 29, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka. (Photo:ANI/Twitter)
Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit here Saturday, and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

During his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the prime minister discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

 

This was Modi’s first official engagement on the second day of the June 28-29 summit.

“Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation,” the prime minister’s office tweeted.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision.” Soon after, Modi met Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.

 “Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change,” Kumar tweeted.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others.

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

