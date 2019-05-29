Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Asia 29 May 2019 Schoolgirl dead, man ...
World, Asia

Schoolgirl dead, many hurt in mass stabbing in Japan

AFP
Published May 29, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 2:48 am IST
Seventeen more people, mainly young children, were injured, according to authorities who had earlier given the schoolgirl's age as 12.
Japanese police officers remove blood from a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
 Japanese police officers remove blood from a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Kawasaki: Two people including a schoolgirl were stabbed to death and more than a dozen injured in Japan on Tues-day in a rampage that targeted children as they waited for a bus.

The attacker, a man in his 50s who has not yet been identified, crept silently up behind a group of children at the bus stop and slashed randomly at them before fatally stabbing himself in the neck.

 

Police said an 11-year-old schoolgirl named Han-ako Kuribayashi and a 39-year-old parent, identified as government official Satoshi Oyama, died in the attack, which shocked a country where violent crime is rare.

Seventeen more people, mainly young children, were injured, according to authorities who had earlier given the schoolgirl's age as 12. Koji Shimazu of the St. Marianna University School of Medicine, said that one woman in her 40s and three schoolgirls had to undergo surgery for knife wounds to the head and neck. “It is a very harrowing case. I feel strong anger,” Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in televised remarks.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims and hope the injured recover quickly.” A local man living nearby, who identified himself as Matsumoto, 25, said he went outside after hearing screams.

“It’s hard to describe what it was like, how it sounded. It wasn’t girls having fun, it was a sound that was absolutely not normal,” he said.

“I saw a man lying on the street. I also saw a girl hunched over on the ground. There were also five or six girls, maybe they were the ones who screamed... There was blood all over them.”

The attack occurred during the busy early morning commute as workers headed to their offices and children to school. Fire department officials said they got the first emergency calls shortly before 8 am (2300 GMT) on Monday. The scene of the attack was still swarming with emergency personnel hours later, with three police vans parked around the spot to block it from view.

...
Tags: stabbed to death, rampage


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The dove which covered the driver’s face from being captured on speeding cameras in Germany. (Photo: via web)

Speeding driver ‘covered’ by dove

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. (Photo: AFP)

European Union leaders launch hunt to fill President’s post

Moreover, five militants were killed in an airstrike in Musa Qalah district. (Representational Image)

Afghanistan: 15 militants killed in multiple operations

Dam levels in the state are now just over 50 per cent, down sharply from 96 per cent in April 2017, she said. (Representational Image)

Australia restricts water use in populous state, as drought persists



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Despite World Cup snub, Rishabh Pant cheers Men in Blue; see his tweet

Pant scored 488 runs from 16 matches for Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. (Photo: Rishabh Pant/Twitter)
 

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

Elaborating on the process of creating this piece of art, Rao said he collected a bunch of tamarind seeds to be moulded in the shape of the cup. (Photo: ANI)
 

We're not hiding, let it be natural: Arjun Kapoor on relationship with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

He once gouged her eyes and on another occasion chocked her with her handbag. (Representational Photo)
 

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Afghanistan: 15 militants killed in multiple operations

Moreover, five militants were killed in an airstrike in Musa Qalah district. (Representational Image)

2 Dead, 17 injured in Japan mass stabbing

Footage broadcast on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene. (Photo:AP)

North Korea call Trump security aide ‘war maniac’ over missile remark

The North has since sought to raise the pressure and carried out two short-range missile tests earlier this month. (Photo:AP)

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)

PM Modi likely to visit Maldives for first bilateral visit after re-election

Both leaders had also emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham