World Asia 29 Jan 2020 Beijing pharmacy fin ...
World, Asia

Beijing pharmacy fined 3 million yuan for hiking mask prices amid coronavirus

REUTERS
Published Jan 29, 2020, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 3:43 pm IST
The store raised the price of a box of 3M brand masks to 850 yuan while the online price was just 143 yuan
A worker takes the temperature of a customer at the entrance of a Walmart store in Wuhan in central Chinas Hubei Province. AP photo
 A worker takes the temperature of a customer at the entrance of a Walmart store in Wuhan in central Chinas Hubei Province. AP photo

A drugstore in the Chinese capital will be fined 3 million yuan ($434,530) for hiking the price of masks by almost six times the online rate amid a spreading virus outbreak, the Beijing municipal market regulator said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus outbreak, which started in the central city of Wuhan late last year, has killed 132 people, with nearly 6,000 infected in China. An administrative penalty notice has been issued to the Beijing Jimin Kangtai Pharmacy for sharply raising the price of N95 masks, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

 

The store raised the price of a box of 3M brand masks to 850 yuan while the online price was just 143 yuan, state television said. Since Thursday, the regulator has investigated 31 price violation cases, it said, as it boosted supervision of prices of protective gear and punished illegal activities, such as hoarding or fabricating information about price hikes

In the commercial capital of Shanghai, the municipal market regulator has ordered the closure of a drug store that sold sub-standard masks, the city government said. The regulator has asked the store to refund buyers and dispose of unsold ones, it said on its official account on the Weibo app.

...
Tags: china coronavirus, china virus


Related Stories

Coronavirus deaths touch 132, foreigners leave Wuhan
First coronavirus case in UAE confirmed

Latest From World

Chinese president Xi Jinping (AP file photo)

What Xi told the World Health Organization about coronavirus

File picture from Jan. 13, 2020 shows a US soldier standing at a site of Iranian bombing, in Ain al-Asad air base, Anbar, Iraq. AP photo

Troops suffered traumatic brain injury after Iran strike: US

File photo

Nuclear test behind earthquake in North Korea: Seoul

People queue up waiting to purchase face masks outside a shop in Hong Kong, on Wednesday. A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 6,000 people in the mainland and more than a dozen other countries.AP photo

First coronavirus case in UAE confirmed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

What Xi told the World Health Organization about coronavirus

Chinese president Xi Jinping (AP file photo)

Coronavirus deaths touch 132, foreigners leave Wuhan

A Japanese chartered plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan, China, landed at Haneda international airport in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Countries on Wednesday began evacuating their citizens from the Chinese city hardest-hit by an outbreak of a new virus. AP photo

Death spreads to Beijing as coronavirus toll mounts to 106

Aerial view of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, which is the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (AFP)

Nuclear test behind earthquake in North Korea: Seoul

File photo

Why the world is frightened: Half of Wuhan’s population of 11 million are migrants

A ship sails along the Yangtze in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on January 28, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham