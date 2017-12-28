search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Kulbushan Jadhav’s wife shoe sent to forensics

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Pakistan claims the shoes had a metal object which could possibly be a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).
Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his wife and mother at the foreign ministry in Islamabad. (Photo: AP/File)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his wife and mother at the foreign ministry in Islamabad. (Photo: AP/File)

Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan is investigating the shoes of convicted Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav’s wife who visited him this week for an unprecedented meeting, officials said on Wednesday.

Pakistan claims the shoes had a metal object which could possibly be a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM), camera or a chip aimed at recording the conversation between the family.

 

Meanwhile, Vice- President M. Venkaiah Naidu termed as “inhuman” the restrictions imposed by Pakistan during the former Naval officer meeting with his wife and mother in Islamabad, saying it has hurt the sentiments of Indians.

Tags: m. venkaiah naidu, kulbushan jadhav


Related Stories

Statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav today
How you feel meeting your 'qaatil beta': Pak media asks Jadhav's mother


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2017 year-ender: Emergence of robots

Robots are here to stay and the following examples certainly preview what’s to come next.
 

Botched nose job leaves woman with silicone implant protruding out of her face

The clinic refused to help her when she went back and asked them to correct the damage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Andaz-e-Doodle: Google celebrates Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra on December 27, 1797, the bard later adopted the pen name of 'Ghalib'. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: SRK tweaks Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem, Ranbir his ADHM pose for Virat, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.
 

Modi over a cuppa: Indian Coffee House beckons, PM makes pit stop at Shimla Mall Road

People were surprised when they saw Modi sipping coffee at Mall Road; they went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva steals the show at Virat-Anushka reception in Mumbai

One person who stole the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who was being carried by his father.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Metallic object in Jadhav wife's shoes: Pak sends footwear for forensic probe

The wife (R) and mother (centre) of Kulbhushan Jadhav are escorted by an Indian diplomat after their meeting with Jadhav at the foreign ministry in Islamabad. (Photo: AP)

Philippines mall fire: Death toll rises to 38

The cause of the blaze has still not been determined. The justice and labour departments and Davao's fire-fighting bureau have ordered separate investigations. (Photo: AP)

Punished for mental illness: Girl confined for years, freezes to death

Airi Kakimoto's body was found in a state of extreme malnutrition after her parents reported the death on Saturday. She was 145 cm tall and weighed just 19 kg. (Photo: File/Representational)

South Korea discovers North set for satellite launch

Pyongyang is under multiple UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile tests and is prohibited from carrying out any launch using ballistic missile technology including satellites.

Helicopter rides for tourists now to give bird’s eye view of Tibet's capital Lhasa

The city's government has confirmed approving trial operations of the helicopter operated by a Lhasa-based company, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham