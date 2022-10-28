  
World Asia 28 Oct 2022 Putin terms ties wit ...
World, Asia

Putin terms ties with India special; praises PM Modi for 'independent foreign policy'

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 28, 2022, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 3:36 pm IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the plenary session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo: AP)
 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the plenary session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo: AP)

MOSCOW: Russia has special ties with India and they have always supported each other and will remain so in the future, President Vladimir Putin has said, as he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pursuing an "independent foreign policy" in the interest of his country.

Putin's remarks came at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think-tank on Thursday.

He said Russia and India continue to cooperate in the military and technical areas.

We have special ties with India that are built on the foundation of really close allied relations for decades. We never had any outstanding issues with India, we have always supported each other and I'm positive that's how it will remain in the future as well, Russian state media RT quoted Putin as saying.

Putin's comments came more than a month after Prime Minister Modi told him that today's era is not of war as they met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

"PM Modi is one of those individuals in the world who is able to pursue an independent foreign policy in the interest of his country, and his people without any attempts to stop him, said Putin.

Russia has been a major supplier of military hardware to India. In October 2018, India signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Putin said India has walked a great development path from being a British colony to its modern state and this has yielded significant results for the country's almost 1.5 billion people.

"It (India) attracts general respect from everyone in the world. A lot has been done in recent years under PM Modi's leadership. He is a true patriot of his country. And this concept of his, Make in India', is a significant effort. (India) really has progressed in its development. A great future lies ahead of it, Putin said, according to a translation of his remarks by the Russian Embassy in India.

(India) is not only the largest democracy, in a good sense of this word, but it should be proud of its growth rate, that's the basis of its progress and development, Putin added.

The Russian leader said that the economic cooperation between Delhi and Moscow is growing as well.

Prime Minister Modi asked me to increase fertiliser supplies which is crucial for Indian agriculture and we have done that, he said, adding that the supplies have been increased 7.6 times without giving details.

Putin said he believes that countries such as India not only have a great future ahead of them, but are going to have a growing role in forming global policies.

His comments came ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Moscow on November 8.

...
Tags: narendra modi, vladimir putin, samarkand, uzbekistan
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From World

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a dangerous, bloody and dirty domination game. (Image: AP)

Putin says Russia will not nuclear bomb against Ukraine

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach attends a press conference on controlled supply of cannabis to adults, in Berlin, on October 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Germany unveils cannabis liberalisation plan, with caveats

Britain's King Charles III greets newly appointed Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on October 25, 2022, where he was invited to form a government. - Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday appointed new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss. (Photo: AFP)

Rishi Sunak takes charge as UK's first Indian-origin PM after meeting King Charles

British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata at the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple on August 18 ahead of Sri Krishna Janmashtami (Image: Twitter/@RishiSunak)

Rishi Sunak's rise to PM is Obama moment for British Hindus, says UK Hindu leader



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

UN releases report on possible crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang

A farmer walks past government propaganda depicting ethnic minority residents reading the constitution with slogans which reads, 'Unity Stability is fortune, Separatism and Turmoil is misfortune,' in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (AP file photo)

UN body expresses concern over slavery in China and forced marriages among Indians

United Nations Headquarters in New York (AFP file image)

Protesters tear-gassed at rally over custodial death of woman held for improper hijab

Mahsa Amini, who was detained last Tuesday after Iran's so-called morality police found fault with her headscarf. (Photo: Twitter)

China censors rare anti-Xi protest ahead of Communist Party congress

There appeared to be an elevated police presence around the site but locals said they had not seen the banners being unfolded. (Photo: AP)

Japan bans export of chemical weapons goods to Russia

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a regular news conference in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 262, 2022. The top government spokesman announced an additional ban on exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia. (Kyodo News via AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham