Pakistan based JeM met Taliban leadership, Indian security agencies issue alerts

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2021, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
The meeting was attended by a group of Taliban leaders where JeM sought their support in 'India-Centric' operations
 All states have been alerted to conduct security drills and keep anti-terror units on high alert. (Representational Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The country's intelligence agencies have warned of a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir after they got inputs regarding the movement of terrorists from across the border.

A senior official said that the input was shared with the state intelligence and security agencies concerned to prepare themselves for any untoward situation.

 

He added that all intelligence agencies have been put on high alert after they learnt about a meeting between Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leaders and Taliban leaders in Kandahar during the third week of August.

The meeting was attended by a group of Taliban leaders where JeM sought their support in 'India-Centric' operations. Sources further reveal that the political situation in Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting.

"We have ordered intelligence agencies to keep watch on social media. On August 24, we received input regarding the movement of two terrorists from Pakistan who are planning a grenade attack in Srinagar. All agencies concerned have been alerted for coordination," said the official.

 

All states have been alerted to conduct security drills and keep anti-terror units on high alert.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the civilian government to collapse. As a result, many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the beleaguered nation due to the precarious security situation and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan asylum seekers.

Thousands of Afghan nationals have camped outside the perimeter of the airport in desperate attempts to escape on the last flights out of the country after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

 

On Thursday, a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Thursday claimed responsibility for the blast.

