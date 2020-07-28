125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
World Asia 28 Jul 2020 Malaysia's ex-P ...
World, Asia

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib Razak found guilty in 1MDB graft case

REUTERS
Published Jul 28, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
Najib faced seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power for receiving $10 million from former 1MDB unit
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, walks into a courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AFP Photo)
 Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, walks into a courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AFP Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday on all seven corruption charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The landmark case has been widely seen as a test for the country’s efforts to stamp out corruption and could have big political implications for the Southeast Asian nation.

 

“After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a resonable doubt,” Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said.

Najib faced seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power for allegedly illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International. He had plead not guilty.

Malaysia ex-PM Najib fails to raise reasonable doubt on abuse of power charge -court

Each of the charges carry hefty fines and jail terms of up to 15 or 20 years. Najib’s lawyers are seeking a delay in sentencing. Najib has said he would appeal any decision at the federal court.

 

The former prime minister, who was voted out in a historic 2018 election, still faces multiple criminal charges over allegations that $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB.

Prosecutors allege more than $1 billion of the funds made its way into his personal accounts.

The former premier arrived in court to shouts of “long live Najib” by hundreds of supporters who had gathered outside.

Wearing a mask and flanked by top leaders of his party, Najib offered prayers just outside the courtroom.

Najib’s lawyers say he was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials into believing that the funds banked into his accounts were donated by the Saudi royal family, rather than misappropriated from SRC as prosecutors have alleged. Low denies wrongdoing.

 

Allegations of corruption over 1MDB have hung over Najib for more than five years. But the criminal charges came only after his defeat in the 2018 election when his successor Mahathir Mohamad reopened investigations.

The closely-watched case is seen as a test of Malaysia’s efforts to root out corruption, after Najib’s party was returned to power in February as part of an alliance led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The verdict could have far reaching political implications.

The guilty verdict could boost Muhyiddin’s credibility with the public, but weaken his coalition, which counts Najib’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) as its biggest component - and potentially trigger snap polls.

 

The court’s decision comes just days after Malaysia reached a $3.9 billion deal with Goldman Sachs over its role in helping 1MDB raise money.

...
Tags: kuala lumpur, malaysia, najib razak, corruption charges, multi-billion scandal, 1malaysia development berhad, 1mdb
Location: Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur


Latest From World

Donald Trump security adviser Robert O'Brien tests COVID-19 positive. (AFP Photo)

Trump's national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus pass by a directional sign showing the distance to North Korea's city Kaesong and South Korea's capital Seoul at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea. (AP)

Closing borders not a 'sustainable strategy' against virus: WHO

A Chinese man is taken away after shouting pro-China slogans outside the former United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province on Monday, July 27, 2020. Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday after it was ordered closed amid rising tensions between the global powers. (AP)

Consulate closures are a new low point in China-US ties

Experts fear a severe COVID-19 outbreak could be catastrophic in a country where malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS are already problems. (Representational Image: AFP)

Papua New Guinea orders lockdown after first virus death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

North Korea declares lockdown over first suspected coronavirus case

North Korean authorities have imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong after discovering what they say is the country's first suspected coronavirus case. (Representational Image:AP)

Vietnam bans wildlife imports, markets to prevent another outbreak

Vietnam, one of Asia's biggest consumers of wildlife products, has suspended all imports of wild animal species

Hong Kong's sudden virus spike could be caused by its seafarers

A quarantine order was imposed on six different vessels anchored in the city's waters after some of the crew members tested positive for the virus. (AP)

Charges dropped against Thai Red Bull heir over policeman death

Vorayuth

Taiwan says China sending military planes near island almost daily

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, walks with officials after attending the 36th Han Kung military exercises in Taichung City, central Taiwan. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham