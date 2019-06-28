Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
World Asia 28 Jun 2019 ‘Old friends&r ...
World, Asia

‘Old friends’ PM Modi, Shinzo Abe discuss bullet train

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Mr Modi said that he was looking forward to the visit of Mr Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe prior to a bilateral meeting ahead of the G-20 Summit in Osaka on Thursday. (AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe prior to a bilateral meeting ahead of the G-20 Summit in Osaka on Thursday. (AP)

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held wide ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management and announced that the Indian President will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October.

Mr Modi said that he was looking forward to the visit of Mr Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit.

 

Later, briefing media, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said it was a “warm” meeting the two prime ministers who are “old friends” and they had a “very constructive and detailed discussion” on bilateral relationship.

The two leaders also had a brief discussion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor and on a convention centre being built in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi’s constituency. They agreed on the delivery of both the projects on time.

Modi thanked Abe for his warm welcome to him and the Indian delegation visiting Japan for the G20 Summit. He also appreciated Japan’s leadership as the G20 chairman.

“Abe initially began discussion with his expectation from the G20 Summit. They spoke about the importance of focussing on global economy,” Gokhale said.
Abe referred to Modi’s initiatives on the earlier G20 meetings on the issue of fugitive economic offenders and he said the G20 should deal with this problem as part of its anti-corruption measures.

Modi said he is looking forward to seeing Abe again at the Eastern Economic forum in Vladivostok in early September. Modi will be the chief guest the forum at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi appreciated the work Japan is doing in the infrastructure projects in North East India.

Prime Minister Modi also sought Japan’s assistance in building disaster resilient infrastructure.

...
Tags: shinzo abe, prime minister narendra modi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

Myanmar has not signed up to the ICC, but the court ruled in September it has jurisdiction over alleged atrocities because Bangladesh -- where the Rohingya are now refugees -- is a member. (Photo: ANI)

Myanmar puts down ICC's demand for full investigation on Rohingyas

Photo: For representational purpose

Europe heatwave puts Spain wildfire out of control

‘Today we're leading the world yet again in becoming the first major economy to pass new laws to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 while remaining committed to growing the economy,’ Chris Skidmore said. (Photo: Twitter | @CSkidmoreUK)

Britain adopts 2050 net zero emissions target



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

History behind the iconic Pride flag

The flag was used since 1978, but only in 1994 did it become a symbol for LGBTQ pride. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

The government has come forward with the idea of recycling of milk packets in the wake of plastic ban in the state. (Representational Image)
 

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

Police spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

BJP MLA from Vidisha, Leena Jain allegedly threatened an official in Gyaraspur for not inviting her to an event. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Major agenda of G-20 leaders meet include trade, climate change, Iran conflict

China has sought to gain support for defending global trade agreements against Trump’s “America First” stance in gatherings like the G-20. (Photo: AP)

Japan: PM addresses Indian diaspora; restates 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora. (Photo: ANI)

Malaysian officers busted attempt to smuggle over 5,000 terrapins by Indian men

Red-eared terrapins – also known as red-eared sliders – are popular pets and can be found in many shops around the world. (Photo: AFP)

US trying to bring us to our knees, won't surrender: Kim Jong UN

The North's Foreign Ministry said it will not hesitate to pull a muscle-flexing trigger in order to defend themselves if anyone dares to trample over its sovereignty. (Photo: File)

Thailand orders phone users in Muslim-majority south to submit photos

An army spokesman on Wednesday defended the move, saying the facial identification scheme is needed to root out insurgents deploying mobile phone-detonated home-made bombs. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham