Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 28 Jun 2019 G-20 Summit: Modi, T ...
World, Asia

G-20 Summit: Modi, Trump, Shinzo Abe focus on Indo-Pacific during trilateral meeting

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 11:53 am IST
During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, PM Modi highlighted 'the importance India attaches to' the grouping.
The trilateral meeting between the leaders was the second Japan-America-India or JAI meeting. (Photo: PIB India | Twitter)
 The trilateral meeting between the leaders was the second Japan-America-India or JAI meeting. (Photo: PIB India | Twitter)

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a "productive" trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and extensively discussed issues of the Indo-Pacific region, connectivity, and infrastructure development ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit in Osaka.

The trilateral meeting between the leaders was the second Japan-America-India or JAI meeting. The discussion focused on how the three countries can work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.

 

During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, PM Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

The main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and working together to build upon this new concept, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said shortly after the meeting.

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India) Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the prime minister's office tweeted.

"Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well," PM Modi tweeted later.

"2nd 'JAI' - Japan-America-India Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo & POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the 3 countries can together work together towards an open, stable & rule-based Indo-Pacific region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter.

Later, the Prime Minister met Donald Trump separately for a discussion on trade and defence.

On Thursday, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit. Later in the day PM Modi will also be attending the Russia-India-China or RIC meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 meet.

PM Modi is attending his sixth G-20 Summit.

...
Tags: g-20 summit, narendra modi, shinzo abe, donald trump
Location: Japan, Osaka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Great Manchester police acknowledged this unusual request because their focus is heavily driven by the community. (Photo: Twitter I @sterlingsop)

93 year-old UK woman arrested for no crime, find out why

This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election. (Photo: Twitter | Raveesh Kumar)

G-20 Summit: India-Russia deal for S-400 missile didn't figure in Modi-Trump talks

During their meeting, the two leaders expressed mutual desire to synergise India's Act East Policy with South Korea's New Southern Policy. (Photo: Twitter | Raveesh Kumar)

G-20 Summit: Modi meets South Korean Prez Moon, discusses ways to enhance trade ties

Boeing Co will take until at least September to fix a newly identified problem on its grounded 737 MAX, a company official told Reuters, meaning the workhorse jet's return to service will be delayed until October at the earliest, significantly longer than most airlines had expected. (Photo: File)

Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

93 year-old UK woman arrested for no crime, find out why

Great Manchester police acknowledged this unusual request because their focus is heavily driven by the community. (Photo: Twitter I @sterlingsop)
 

Apple may use Waveguides to replace Lightning port on upcoming iPhones

With waveguides, Apple will empower its iPhones to transfer data far more quickly and efficiently without wires or even without a Lightning port.
 

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation

Supporting his act, there were posters put up in part of Indore stating 'Salute Akash ji' on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

The DeepNude app will no more be given out on sale and later instalments of the app will not be released.
 

New Audi Q7 looks more aggressive than before!

The outgoing pre-facelift model is currently priced between Rs 78.01 lakh and 85.28 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
 

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

The meet between the two leaders is significant as multiple disagreements have cropped up between India and the US, including trade tariffs and an arms deal with Russia. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

The meet between the two leaders is significant as multiple disagreements have cropped up between India and the US, including trade tariffs and an arms deal with Russia. (Photo: File)

G-20 Summit: PM Modi, Donald Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence

The Prime Minister said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence ties with Trump. (Photo: AP)

G-20 Summit: Trump meets Abe amid controversy over Japan-US security alliance

Trump is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings, with nations such as Japan, China and Russia, at the June 28-29 G-20 summit. (Photo: ANI)

G-20 Summit: ‘Terrorism biggest threat to humanity,’ says PM Modi

The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G-20 Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

G-20 Summit: Iran, 5G, defence among top agendas for Modi-Trump meet

The Prime Minister initiated the meeting with the US President with expressing his gratitude over the latter's congratulatory remarks on securing a landslide victory in the recently held general elections in India. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham