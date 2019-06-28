Cricket World Cup 2019

World, Asia

G-20 Summit: Iran, 5G, defence among top agendas for Modi-Trump meet

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Trump assured Modi that Washington and New Delhi would continue to work closely on trade and defence ties.
The Prime Minister initiated the meeting with the US President with expressing his gratitude over the latter's congratulatory remarks on securing a landslide victory in the recently held general elections in India. (Photo: ANI)
 The Prime Minister initiated the meeting with the US President with expressing his gratitude over the latter's congratulatory remarks on securing a landslide victory in the recently held general elections in India. (Photo: ANI)

Osaka: The situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran, 5G technology, defence ties will be among a host of issues on the table during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Osaka on the sidelines of the 14th G20 summit.

The Prime Minister initiated the meeting with the US President with expressing his gratitude over the latter's congratulatory remarks on securing a landslide victory in the recently held general elections in India.

 

"I am really happy to have this opportunity to meet you. I would like to express my gratitude after the huge democracy in India gave me the second mandate. Immediately after securing the landslide victory, you (Donald Trump) called me over the telephone and congratulated me. And two days ago, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo carried a letter from you which was a very warm letter and expressed the kinds of sentiments that you have towards India," the Prime Minister said.

"In meeting with Secretary Pompeo, we held a positive discussion on many issues. In this meeting, we would like to discuss four issues -- Iran, 5G, bilateral and defence relations. In the India-US relations, we have a vision that is far-sighted and positive and India is committed to taking forward these relations," Modi added.

On his part, President Trump assured Prime Minister Modi that Washington and New Delhi would continue to work closely on trade and defence ties.

"I'll assure you we'll become great friends. We have never been so close. You indeed had a great election victory. You have done a great job. We'll work together in many ways including the military. We'll be discussing on trade and manufacturing today," Trump said.

US President on Iran said, "The message is the same as last three days. We have a lot of time, no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure. I think in the end hopefully it's going to work out."

"If it works out, great, if it doesn't, you will be hearing about it," Trump told the media.

The US President further noted that he had a very successful trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and Prime Minister Modi shortly before his bilateral meeting with the Indian leader.

On trade relations with India, Trump said, "We'll be doing great with India. India is doing good. Everybody wants to be a part of America's economy."

Meanwhile, other world leaders including British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also arrived here to kick start the G20 summit today.

Besides India and host Japan, US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Republic of Korea, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to participate in the two-day G20 summit.

Tags: g-20 summit, donald trump, narendra modi
Location: Japan, Osaka


