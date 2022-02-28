World Asia 28 Feb 2022 North Korea says it ...
World, Asia

North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:58 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 9:58 am IST
A spy satellite is among an array of sophisticated weapons systems that Kim Jong Un vowed to develop under military modernisation plans
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in a meeting of ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 26, 2022. (Korea News Service via AP)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in a meeting of ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 26, 2022. (Korea News Service via AP)

Seoul: North Korea said on Monday that it tested cameras to be installed on a spy satellite, with the announcement coming a day after after its neighbours detected a new ballistic missile launch.

While North Korean state media didn't directly acknowledge any missile launch on Sunday, it said the "important test" involved cameras for a reconnaissance satellite conducting vertical and oblique photography of a specific area of Earth. State media also released photos of the Korean Peninsula that appeared to be taken from space.

 

Technical details of the North Korean statement couldn't be independently confirmed. But the statement suggests North Korea likely launched a rocket or a missile to take space-based photos.

A spy satellite is among an array of sophisticated weapons systems that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed last year to develop under military modernisation plans to cope with what he called hostile U.S. policies toward his country.

Putting a satellite into orbit requires a long-range rocket launch, but the United Nations has banned North Korea from such launches, since both ballistic missiles and the rockets used for satellite launches share similar bodies, engines and other technologies.

 

The Korean Central News Agency said "the test is of great significance" in North Korea's satellite development because it confirmed "the characteristics and working accuracy of high-definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices," by the National Aerospace Development Administration and the Academy of Defense Science

After repeated failures, North Korea successfully put its first satellite into orbit in 2012 and second one in 2016. North Korea said both were Earth observation satellites and that their launches were part of its peaceful space development program.

 

Outside experts questioned whether those satellites have been working normally but said the North's past satellite launches have improved its missile programs. In 2017, North Korea performed three intercontinental ballistic missile tests and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test as part of its efforts to acquire a nuclear-armed missile capable of reaching the American homeland.

According to U.S, South Korean and Japanese accounts, North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Sunday off its east coast. Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missile flew about 300 kilometres (190 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 600 kilometres (370 miles) before landing off North Korea's eastern coast.

 

The missile launch was the eighth of its kind this year and the first since January 30.

Some experts say North Korea may view the U.S. preoccupation with Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a chance to accelerate testing activity without receiving any serious response from Washington.

Kim imposed a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests in 2018 at the start of now-stalled nuclear diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump. But North Korea recently hinted at lifting that moratorium, raising speculation that it might perform an ICBM or a satellite-carrying rocket launch soon.

 

...
Tags: north korean leader kim jong un, spy satellite
Location: North Korea, Pyongan P


Latest From World

An armored vehicle rolls outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP)

Ukraine updates: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

A man holds a placard as people gather at Tokyo's Shibuya area to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

Ukraine crisis updates: Ukraine calls for Russia to lose UN Security Council seat

The US embassy in New Delhi and its consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai will release more than 20,000 additional waiver (dropbox) appointments for Spring 2022 to allow qualified applicants to make use of the new interview waiver authority, according to a notice posted on the website of the US Embassy in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)

US waives in-person interview requirements for many visa applicants in India

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in a meeting of ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea blames US for Ukraine crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

North Korea fires more suspected missiles, flouts new sanctions

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea (Korea News Service via AP)

China using 'cultural appropriation' to expand soft borders: Report

China is attempting to impose its agenda in Southeast Asia by establishing its Confucius Institutes (CIs). (Photo: ANI)

South Korea regrets Hyundai Pak's offensive post as India erupts

New Delhi sought “appropriate action” by Hyundai and said there would be “no compromise” on the matter as it involved the territorial integrity of India. (Image credit: Twitter)

Indonesia starts COVID boosters for elderly, others at risk

A woman receives a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a third dose vaccination campaign at a South Tangerang Regional General Hospital in Tangerang, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

North Korea blames US for Ukraine crisis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in a meeting of ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Korea News Service via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->