  
World Asia 27 Nov 2022 Kim vows North Korea ...
World, Asia

Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 27, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2022, 1:25 pm IST
This photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter posing with soldiers who were involved in the the recent launch of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in North Korea. (Korea News Service via AP)
 This photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter posing with soldiers who were involved in the the recent launch of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in North Korea. (Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country aimed to have the world's most powerful nuclear force as he celebrated the launch of its newest intercontinental ballistic missile at a ceremony with his young daughter, state media reported Sunday.

Kim also handed promotions to more than 100 officials and scientists for their work on the Hwasong-17 -- dubbed the "monster missile" by analysts and believed to be capable of reaching the US mainland -- just days after Pyongyang test-fired it in one of its most powerful launches yet.

Hailing the new ICBM as "the world's strongest strategic weapon", Kim said North Korean scientists had made a "wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Building the nuclear force to protect the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people "is the greatest and most important revolutionary cause, and its ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century", Kim was quoted as saying in his order promoting the officials.

The leading officials and scientists had demonstrated to the world Pyongyang's "goal of building the world's strongest army", he added.

The launching vehicle for the new Hwasong-17 ICBM was awarded the title of "DPRK Hero", a separate KCNA report said, using the initials for the North's official name.

It "clearly proved before the world that the DPRK is a full-fledged nuclear power", the report said, adding the North "fully demonstrated its might as the most powerful ICBM state".

Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification said the North's trumpeting of the Hwasong-17's test-firing was aimed at elevating its status as a nuclear power.

"If the (launch of the) Hwasong-15 in 2017 was focused on becoming a nation that can threaten the US mainland with nukes, the latest missile is focusing on becoming the most powerful ICBM state," he said.

The UN Security Council has passed nearly a dozen resolutions imposing sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile activity since 2006.

'Limitless bolstering'

Attending a photo session on Saturday with officials and scientists who had contributed to the successful test-firing of the missile, Kim called for "limitless bolstering of the defence capabilities", KCNA said in another report.

Kim exhorted the scientists and workers to "expand and bolster up the nuclear war deterrent of the country at an exceptionally rapid speed".

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried more than a dozen pictures of Kim at the photo session with his "beloved daughter", who was revealed to the world for the first time at last week's ICBM launch.

Until then, North Korean state media had not mentioned Kim's children, and last week's report was the first official confirmation that he had a daughter, experts said.

The photos showed the girl -- believed to be Kim's second child, named Ju Ae -- dressed in a black coat with a fur collar, linking arms with her father as they posed in front of the gigantic missile surrounded by uniformed soldiers.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the daughter's presence was meant to portray Hwasong-17 as "the protector of the future generation".

"It looks like he will continue to parade his daughter on various occasions and use her as a means for propaganda," he added.

The November 18 ICBM test was the latest in a record-breaking blitz of missile launches by Pyongyang, with officials and analysts in Seoul and Washington warning they could culminate in a seventh nuclear test by North Korea, which last tested an atomic device in 2017.

...
Tags: kim jong, north korean leader kim jong un, nuclear force, hwasong-17 missile
Location: South Korea, Seoul


Related Stories

North Korea unveils Kim's daughter at missile launch site
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea

Latest From World

Protesters are taken away by police in a bus in Shanghai on Saturday. Protests against China’s restrictive COVID measures appeared in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo)

Protests over China’s COVID controls spread across country

Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba. (AFP Photo)

Ruling alliance heading towards majority in Nepal election

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters as he arrives at a nomination center for the general election in Tambun, Malaysia. Malaysia's king named Anwar as the country's prime minister. (AP Photo/John Shen Lee)

Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia

Demonstrators calling for a vote on Scotland's independence (Image: AP)

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

UN body expresses concern over slavery in China and forced marriages among Indians

United Nations Headquarters in New York (AFP file image)

Taiwan govt websites attacked during Pelosi visit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo: AFP)

First time after Galwan clash, Modi, China Prez Xi shake hands at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Welcoming Dinner during G20 Leaders Summit, at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

In recent years, Erdogan (in picture) has led a broad crackdown on the militants as well as on Kurdish lawmakers and activists. Amid skyrocketing inflation and other economic troubles, Erdogan's anti-terrorism campaign is a key rallying point for him ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year. — PTI

North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to 'wipe out' enemies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, as taken sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->