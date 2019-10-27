63 killed, over 2,590 injured in Iraq as anti-government protests continue

The Prime Minister stressed that a government collapse would drag Iraq into further turmoil. (Photo: ANI)

Baghdad: At least 63 people were killed and over 2,592 sustained injuries as nationwide anti-government protests continued for the second day, an independent High Commission for Human Rights in the country said.

Ali Akram al-Bayati, a member of the independent High Commission, said that three people were shot dead in Al Nasiriya, while three others died from injuries in Baghdad after they were hit in the head by tear gas canisters fired by security forces, reported CNN.

Thousands of protests thronged the streets of Baghdad and other cities on the second day of the protests, calling for an overhaul of the country's political system and an end to official corruption amid growing anger over chronically high unemployment and poor public services.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said in a statement that security forces would deal with criminal saboteurs firmly according to "anti-terrorism law."

"While the country is witnessing demonstrations to demand rights guaranteed by the Iraqi constitution, some have exploited these demonstrations by killing citizens and injuring others, burned and looted public and private property without any conscience," the statement added.

The protests were a resumption of anti-government demonstrations that started in the first week of October.

Hours before the protests resumed on Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in a televised speech on Thursday night, said that the people would be free to exercise their right to demonstrate, but warned violence would not be tolerated.

The Prime Minister stressed that a government collapse would drag Iraq into further turmoil. He reiterated the reforms announced by the government in the aftermath of the earlier protests, including a cabinet reshuffle, job opportunities for unemployed youth, and the establishment of a new court to try corrupt officials.

