World, Asia

North Korean’s missile warning to Seoul

AFP
Published Jul 27, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 4:00 am IST
The North has previously warned that upcoming US-South Korea joint military exercises could affect the resumption of the talks.
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of “a new type of tactical guided weapon” as a “solemn warning” to the South, state media said on Friday, a day after the North fired two missiles into the sea.

Kim personally organised and guided the firing of the “state-of-the-art weaponry system” on Thursday and was “gratified” with the outcome, KCNA said.

 

It was Pyongyang’s first missile test since an impromptu June meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea.

That meeting produced an agreement to resume a working-level dialogue on denuclearisation with Washington but those talks have yet to begin.

There are close to 30,000 US troops stationed in South Korea and their annual manoeuvres with South Korean soldiers have always infuriated Pyongyang.

Japan's defence minister called the launches “extremely regrettable” while Seoul’s National Security Office said it expressed “strong concern” and the US called for an end to such “provocations”.

Kim accused the South of “double-dealing behaviour” by talking peace, but then “behind the scene, shipping ultra-modern offensive weapons and holding joint military exercises”, KCNA said. South Korea's leaders “should not make a mistake of ignoring the warning from Pyongyang”, it added. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the two missiles were launched just after dawn from Wonsan on the east coast.

Tags: kim jong un, south korean, donald trump


