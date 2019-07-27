World Asia 27 Jul 2019 114 killed, 95 drown ...
World, Asia

114 killed, 95 drowned in Bangladesh floods

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Bangladesh is regularly flooded during the June-September monsoon as hundreds of rivers that feed into the Bay of Bengal burst their banks.
Authorities added that thousands of people have been affected in the districts while rising water levels of the major rivers left people stranded in water-logged areas, putting them at risk of water-borne diseases. (Photo: ANI)
 Authorities added that thousands of people have been affected in the districts while rising water levels of the major rivers left people stranded in water-logged areas, putting them at risk of water-borne diseases. (Photo: ANI)

Dhaka: At least 114 people have been killed due to excessive flooding triggered by incessant rains and a deluge from Himalayan rivers in India and Nepal, authorities said on Friday.

Dhaka Tribune confirmed that more than hundreds of people have died and 95 others drowned in the floods that affected 28 districts across the low-lying country in the past 17 days after quoting the Health Emergency Operation Center and the Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

 

Authorities added that thousands of people have been affected in the districts while rising water levels of the major rivers left people stranded in water-logged areas, putting them at risk of water-borne diseases.

According to the control room data, 14,781 people have fallen ill due to flooding, water-borne diseases and other natural disasters between July 10 and July 26.

During this period, a total of 5571 people were infected with diarrhoea, 1,610 infected and one killed from respiratory tract infection (RTI), seven killed from lightning strikes, and eight killed from snake bites.

Additionally, 1,905 people were infected with skin diseases and 479 with eye inflammation relating to the floods that also injured more than 400 people.

The districts affected by floods include Shariatpur, Rajbari, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Netrokona, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, Rangamati, Feni, Bogra, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Kurigram, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Brahmanbaria, Tangail, Sirajganj, Habiganj, Faridpur, Chandpur, and Madaripur.

Bangladesh is regularly flooded during the June-September monsoon as hundreds of rivers that feed into the Bay of Bengal burst their banks.

...
Tags: banglades, floods, drown, rains, dead
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka


Latest From World

Ramaphosa has also committed to testifying before the commission when called to do so by the deputy chief justice. (Photo: File)

South African Prez Ramaphosa reveals details of meetings with Gupta brothers

He referred to the notification sent in this regard by the Pentagon to the Congress on Friday. (Photo: AP)

US approves sales worth USD 125 mn to support Pak's F-16 fighter jets

This handout photo taken in Brisbane on Friday shows 92-year-old Betty Dowsett enjoying an ice cream with Queensland Minister for health and ambulance services Steven Miles as she takes the chance to leave palliative care for a few hours to enjoy the sunshine.

Oz ambulance to grant dying wish

Kim Jong Un

North Korean’s missile warning to Seoul



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to 'educate' visitors

On Friday visitors were greeted by a sea of black-clad protesters chanting anti-government slogans, holding banners and handing out flyers. (Photo: AFP)

7 frozen tiger carcasses seized from a car in Vietnam

All seven tigers appeared to be cubs, according to photos of the seizure. (Photo: AFP)

North Korean’s missile warning to Seoul

Kim Jong Un

North Korea says new missile a 'solemn warning' to South

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)

US, China to hold 12th round of trade talks in Shanghai

The talks are aimed at implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham