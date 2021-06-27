World Asia 27 Jun 2021 Japan to ask athlete ...
World, Asia

Japan to ask athletes from India, others for more COVID-19 tests

REUTERS
Published Jun 27, 2021, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 9:59 am IST
Japan aims to put the new rule, which will be applied to athletes from India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
Workers paste the overlay on the wall of the National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are scheduled for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, on June 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP)
 Workers paste the overlay on the wall of the National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are scheduled for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, on June 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP)

TOKYO: Japan plans to ask Olympic athletes from India and five other countries hit hard by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus to have daily virus tests for seven days before leaving for the Games, a Japanese newspaper said on Sunday.

Currently, all overseas athletes are being asked to have coronavirus tests twice during the four-day period before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to start on July 23 after a year's delay due to the pandemic.

 

The Japanese government aims to put the new rule, which will be applied to athletes from India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, into effect on July 1, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported, without citing sources.

Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday a member of the Ugandan Olympic team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival had the Delta variant, adding to concern the Games may trigger a new wave of infections.

...
Tags: 2020 tokyo olympics, japan government, tokyo olympics, overseas athletes, athletes from india
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


