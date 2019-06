Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, addressed the Indian diaspora in Japan during his official visit to attend the G-20 summit.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “I am fortunate to be here once again after 7 months. It is a coincidence that last time I was here, election results were out here and you had shown trust in my dear friend Shinzo Abe. Today when I am here, the largest democracy has shown even greater trust in this Pradhan Sevak.”