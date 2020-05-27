64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

151,973

1,157

Recovered

64,294

17

Deaths

4,346

2

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Gujarat148297139915 Delhi144656954288 Rajasthan76454293172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh2983201757 Bihar296880014 Karnataka228374844 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15177337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
World Asia 27 May 2020 Security tight as Ho ...
World, Asia

Security tight as Hong Kong set to debate China national anthem bill

REUTERS
Published May 27, 2020, 9:33 am IST
Updated May 27, 2020, 9:33 am IST
The anthem bill is set for a second reading today and is expected to be turned into law next month
Riot police check press cards of journalists outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
 Riot police check press cards of journalists outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Hong Kong: Hundreds of riot police took up posts in and around Hong Kong’s financial district on Wednesday ahead of a debate at the city’s Legislative Council over a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China’s national anthem.

Protests have returned to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city after Beijing last week proposed national security laws that drew global condemnation amid fears they will curb the freedoms enjoyed in the global financial centre.

 

Protesters used bins and other debris to block some roads and police warned commuters to expect delays.

The proposed new national security laws triggered the first big street unrest in Hong Kong in months on Sunday. Images of police firing tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters evoked memories of the sometimes violent anti-government demonstrations that paralysed parts of the city last year.

Activists say the security laws could bring an end to the autonomy of China’s freest city, supposedly guaranteed under a policy known as “one country, two systems” established when former colonial power Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

Chinese authorities and the Beijing-backed government in Hong Kong say there is no threat to the city’s autonomy and the laws will be tightly focused.

Police vans and officers lined roads near the heart of the financial centre as authorities braced for fresh protests.

“Although you’re afraid inside your heart, you need to speak out,” said Chang, 29, a clerk and protester dressed in black with a helmet respirator and goggles in her backpack.

“Our daily actions are now whether we need to buy a VPN, what to bring out because we’re afraid of stop and searches.”

Demand for virtual private networks (VPNs) have surged in Hong Kong as residents try to ensure their internet activity remains free of central government control.

Authorities erected a wall made of two-metre-tall (6 feet), white and blue plastic barriers filled with water around the city’s Legislative Council, extending across a nearby park up to Victoria Harbour.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States would announce before the end of the week a strong response to the planned security legislation for Hong Kong.

When asked at a news briefing if the response would include sanctions, he said: “No, it’s something you’re going to be hearing about ... before the end of the week, very powerfully I think.”

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had earlier told a briefing that Trump found it “hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over.”

The anthem bill is set for a second reading on Wednesday and is expected to be turned into law next month. It requires China’s “March of the Volunteers” to be taught in schools and sung by organisations, and imposes jail terms or fines on those who disrespect it.

Opponents say it represents another example of Beijing encroaching on Hong Kong, while supporters say the city has a duty to ensure national symbols are treated respectfully.

...
Tags: hong kong protests, anthem bill, national security law, one country two systems
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong, Victoria


Latest From World

People wearing face masks amid concerns of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk along a bridge across the Han river in Seoul. (AFP)

South Korea reports spike in coronavirus cases

US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

Frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, a Minneapolis officer kneels on the neck of a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe in Minneapolis.

Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of unarmed black man

Health personnel of a medical emergency response service carry Brazilian Eladio Lopes, 79, -infected with the new coronavirus- on a stretcher to be transferred on an ambulance boat from the community of Portel to a hospital in Breves, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil. (AFP)

Brazil surpasses US in daily coronavirus death toll



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

South Korea reports spike in coronavirus cases

People wearing face masks amid concerns of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk along a bridge across the Han river in Seoul. (AFP)

Chinese security laws will not affect rights and freedoms: Hong Kong leader

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and other officials attend a press conference in Hong Kong after returning from China's National People's Congress (NPC) meeting in Beijing. (AP)

Singaporean cooks up Eid feast for guest workers in lockdown

Migrant workers eat in the dining area onboard the SuperStar Gemini cruise ship, currently used to accommodate foreign workers who have recovered from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre terminal in Singapore. (AFP)

Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP)

Hong Kong witnesses more protests over Chinese security law

Protesters march on a road during a pro-democracy rally against a proposed new security law in Hong Kong on May 24, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham