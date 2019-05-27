Cricket World Cup 2019

World, Asia

PM Modi likely to visit Maldives for first bilateral visit after re-election

ANI
Published May 27, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
This was followed by Sohil's visit to India in December after New Delhi had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.
 Both leaders had also emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries. (Photo:AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the Maldives on June 7-8, in his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, sources said on Monday.

Modi had earlier visited the island country in November last year, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, after he surprisingly defeated Abdulla Yameen in the presidential polls.

 

This was followed by Sohil's visit to India in December after New Delhi had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male in the form of budgetary support, currency swap and concessional lines of credit to fulfil the socio-economic development programmes in the country.

During Sohail's visit, the two leaders had agreed to work together to create institutional linkages and to establish a framework of cooperation in health cooperation issues, particularly cancer treatment, mutual legal assistance on criminal matters, investment promotion, human resource development and tourism.

Both leaders had also emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries through the establishment of enabling infrastructure that would promote the exchange of goods and services, information, ideas, culture, and people.  

...
