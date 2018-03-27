search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Kim Jong Un on China visit? Heavy police deployment raises speculations: report

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 10:47 am IST
While it is yet to be confirmed if the person is Kim himself, the security arrangements suggest it is someone of great significance.
There is no official confirmation about Kim's visit, which, if confirmed, will be his first trip abroad since he took over power in 2011 after his father's death. (Photo: AP)
 There is no official confirmation about Kim's visit, which, if confirmed, will be his first trip abroad since he took over power in 2011 after his father's death. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: The Chinese media was today rife with speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in Beijing, following heavy police deployment at the border of China and North Korea.

"However, there is no official confirmation about Kim's visit, which, if confirmed, will be his first trip abroad since he took over power in 2011 after his father's death," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was unaware of the issue.

 

Media reports about Kim's visit was in circulation following heavy police presence at the China-North Korea border and later at a Beijing hotel popular with foreign dignitaries, Hong Kong-based 'South China Morning Post' reported.

Indications suggested that a high-profile figure had made the journey into China, the Post reported on Tuesday.

While it is yet to be confirmed if the person is Kim himself, the security arrangements suggest it is someone of great significance, the report said.

At the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, where foreign dignitaries usually stay, there has been a marked increase in police activity, with a large number of officers and about 50 vehicles seen in the area. Nearby roads have been cordoned off. Historically, the visits of North Korean leaders to China, the country's neighbour and closest ally, were always shrouded in secrecy.

Kim's late father Kim Jong-il too used to visit China secretly.

Tensions temporarily abated in the Korean Peninsula recently over North Korea's nuclear programme after US President Donald Trump agreed for a summit meeting with Kim.

Though North Korea has remained a long-standing ally of China, relations between the two countries have been strained after Beijing beefed up UN sanctions by blocking essential supplies like oil and coal following pressure from Trump.

Observers say the severity of sanctions made Kim to tone down his rhetoric on acquiring nuclear weapons and consider the option for talks with US.

Tags: kim jong un in china, north korea, kim jong un
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reproductive drought: No babies for endangered right whales

The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales is ending without a single newborn being spotted off the southeast US coast. (Photo: AP)
 

What's ball-tampering, how is it done and why it's a serious offence in cricket

The ball-tampering row has put question marks on Australian cricket team’s culture. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

How Fanie de Villiers’ tip to cameraman caught Cameron Bancroft ball tampering

Ball-tampering, executed by Australia’s Cameron Bancroft during the third South Africa vs Australia Test in Cape Town, under the go-ahead of the “leadership group”, involving skipper Steve Smith has rocked the cricketing fraternity. (Photo: AP)
 

Bancroft might have got away with ball tampering had he not panicked: Broadcaster

Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera placing sticky yellow tape, which he used to pick up rough granules off the pitch, into the front of his pants when he believed his cheat had been spotted by the umpires. (Photo: AP)
 

Shocking: One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

Sexting over the last decade has been on the rise, which is consistent with the rapid growth in the availability and ownership of smartphones.
 

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

My story no different to hijra begging on street: Pak first transgender news anchor

The news of her first appearance on local channel Kohenoor TV on Saturday went viral on social media and was just days after she became the first transgender model on the catwalk at the annual Pakistan Fashion Design Council fashion show. (Photo: ANI)

64 dead in Siberia shopping mall fire; alarms remained silent, say reports

The fire at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo, a city in Siberia, about 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow, was extinguished on Monday morning after burning through the night. (Photo: AP)

Not under our purview: Pakistan denies security to Pervez Musharraf

The Ministry of Defence has conveyed to the Dubai-based former president through his counsel that providing him security is not its job, the Dawn newspaper reported. (Photo: AP)

No faking it: As poll nears, Malaysia proposes 10 yrs in jail, fine for fake news

Malaysia is ranked 144th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.(Representational Image)

Forced displacement: Syrian rebels to leave town in eastern Ghouta enclave

Monther Fares, a spokesman for the rebel faction Ahrar al-Sham, says his group’s fighters are preparing to leave. He says fighters are waiting for buses to arrive to take them and their families to other rebel-held areas in north Syria. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham