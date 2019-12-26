World Asia 26 Dec 2019 India could carry ou ...
World, Asia

India could carry out 'action of some sort' in PoK, claims Pak PM Imran Khan

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
PM said he had told army chief Gen Bajwa about the threats from India and the General 'told me that Pakistan is prepared for them.'
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that India could carry out "an action of some sort" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic issues and warned that his army was prepared for any such move. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that India could carry out "an action of some sort" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic issues and warned that his army was prepared for any such move. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that India could carry out "an action of some sort" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic issues and warned that his army was prepared for any such move.

Khan made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Jhelum district, hours after the army said that two of its soldiers were killed in "unprovoked firing" by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LOC).

 

“I have been telling the world for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world attention away from Kashmir and the protests against the (citizenship) law, will definitely conduct some sort of action in PoK,” Khan said.

The prime minister said he had told army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa about the threats from India and the General "told me that Pakistan is prepared for them." He extended condolences to the families of the two soldiers killed on Thursday.

Khan said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens attracted large-scale protests for being against 200 million Muslims living in India. He also said that Pakistan would not do anything as what Prime Minister Modi was doing "would create a backlash that would bring his downfall."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: imran khan, pakistan, pok, loc
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the governments in Moscow, Damascus and Tehran to stop the violence in Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib. (Photo: File)

'Don't do it!': Trump calls for end to killing in Syria rebel bastion

A 63-year-old man in Germany had a very Merry Christmas indeed after an honest finder returned the backpack he had forgotten under a tree — filled with presents and 16,000 euros (USD 17,700, approximately Rs 12.6 lakh) in cash. (Representational Image)

Honest German returns backpack with over Rs 12 lakh forgotten under Christmas tree

With no more roof to keep the massive stone structure stable, the cathedral's surviving vaults are crucial to keeping it standing, but they are vulnerable. (Photo: File | AFP)

'Today it is not out of danger': Fragile Notre Dame Cathedral might not be saved

He is also facing a third general election within a year after polls in April and September saw him deadlocked with centrist challenger Benny Gantz, neither of them able to command a majority in Israel's proportional parliament. (Photo: File)

Gaza rocket sends Benjamin Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

71-year-old Japan man arrested for making 24,000 complaint calls: Police

Japan is seeing an increasing number of social problems caused by the nation's rapidly ageing population. (Representational Image)

China suspends planned additional tariffs on US goods

Beijing suspended additional tariffs on US products that had been due to kick in on Sunday, after Washington and Beijing announced a major thaw in their trade war Friday. (Photo: File)

Typhoon Kammuri to make landfall soon, Philippines carries out evacuation

Nearly 70,000 people had already fled their homes in the Bicol region, disaster officials said, which is where the typhoon is expected to strike first. (Representational Image)

Hong Kong set to record first budget deficit in 15 yrs, says finance chief

In the latest grim assessment for the city, financial secretary Paul Chan told lawmakers that the economy was set to contract 1.3 per cent in 2019 hitting the city's usually bulging coffers. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kongers mark half year protest anniversary with huge rally

Tens of thousands snaked their way through the financial hub's main island under crisp winter skies in what looked set to be the biggest turnout in months. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham