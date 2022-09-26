  
World, Asia

Japan bans export of chemical weapons goods to Russia

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2022, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 12:54 pm IST
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a regular news conference in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 262, 2022. The top government spokesman announced an additional ban on exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia. (Kyodo News via AP)
 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a regular news conference in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 262, 2022. The top government spokesman announced an additional ban on exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia. (Kyodo News via AP)

Tokyo: Japan expressed grave concern about Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine as the top government spokesman on Monday announced an additional ban on exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia.

As the world's only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, we strongly demand that the threat or use of nuclear weapons by Russia should never happen, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

Matsuno was responding to a question about US national security adviser Jake Sullivan's comments Sunday on CBS news that the United States will act decisively in case of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine.

Asked if Japan approves of the possible use of nuclear weapons by the United States against Russia, Matsuno refused to comment on the grounds that it was a hypothetical question.

Japan's government on Monday banned the export of materials that may be used for chemical weapons to 21 Russian organisations, including science laboratories. The measure was approved by the Cabinet following a decision by Group of Seven foreign ministers last week.

Tags: russia ukraine war, nuclear weapons, chemical weapons
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to


