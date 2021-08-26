World Asia 26 Aug 2021 Afghans told to leav ...
World, Asia

Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over 'very credible' Islamic State threat

REUTERS
Published Aug 26, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
The U.S. embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid travelling to the airport
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all U.S. and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.

 

In an alert issued on Wednesday evening, the U.S. embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified "security threats".

In a similar advisory, Britain told people in the airport area to move away and its armed forces minister, James Heappey, said intelligence of a possible suicide bomb attack by IS militants had become "much firmer".

"I can't stress the desperation of the situation enough. The threat is credible, it is imminent, it is lethal. We wouldn't be saying this if we weren't genuinely concerned about offering Islamic State a target that is just unimaginable," Heappey told BBC radio.

 

Australia also urged its citizens and visa holders to leave the area, warning of a "very high threat" of an attack.

A Western diplomat in Kabul said areas outside the airport gates continued to be "incredibly crowded" despite the warnings.

The Taliban, whose fighters are guarding the perimeter outside the airport, are enemies of the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), after an old name for the region.

"Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group," said a Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

 

The warnings came against a chaotic backdrop in the capital, Kabul, and its airport, where a massive airlift of foreign nationals and their families as well as some Afghans has been underway since the Taliban captured the city on Aug. 15.

While Western troops in the airport worked feverishly to move the evacuation as fast as possible, thousands of people still thronged outside, trying to flee rather than stay in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Ahmedullah Rafiqzai, a civil aviation official at the airport, said people continued to crowd around the gates despite the attack warnings.

 

"People don't want to move, it's their determination to leave this country that they are not scared to even die," he told Reuters.

RISKING LIVES

A NATO country diplomat said that although the Taliban were responsible for security outside the airport, threats from Islamic State could not be ignored.

"Western forces, under no circumstances, want to be in a position to launch an offensive or a defensive attack against anyone," the diplomat added.

The other Western diplomat said flight operations had slowed on Wednesday but evacuations would be faster on Thursday.

 

It was unclear how many eligible people hoping to travel were left but one Western official said an estimated 1,500 U.S. passport and visa holders were trying to get to the airport.

The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on Wednesday about the threat from the ISIS-K group as well as contingency plans for the evacuation.

Biden has ordered all troops out of Afghanistan by the end of the month to comply with a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, despite European allies saying they needed more time to get people out.

In the 11 days since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the United States and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations in history, bringing out more than 88,000 people, including 19,000 on Tuesday. The U.S. military says planes are taking off the equivalent of every 39 minutes.

 

THREATS, LOOTING

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 4,500 American citizens and their families had been evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-August.

The U.S. military said it would shift its focus to evacuating its troops in the final two days before the Aug. 31 deadline.

The Taliban have said foreign troops must be out by the end of the month. They have encouraged Afghans to stay, while saying those with permission to leave will still be allowed to do so once commercial flights resume after the foreign troops go.

The Taliban's 1996-2001 rule was marked by public executions and the curtailment of basic freedoms. Women were barred from school or work.

 

The Taliban have said they will respect human rights and not allow terrorists to operate from the country.

But, with the twentieth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks looming, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told NBC News there was "no proof" that al Qaeda's late leader Osama bin Laden was responsible.

U.S.-backed forces ousted the Taliban in late 2001 after their leadership refused to cave in to U.S. demands to make bin Laden leave Afghanistan.

"There is no evidence even after 20 years of war ... There was no justification for this war," Mujahid said.

 

...
Tags: afghanistan conflict, taliban rule in afghanistan, afghanistan taliban
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From World

People, some wearing masks, walk along a path in Wellington, New Zealand Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

New Zealand has biggest COVID-19 case day in over a year

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Aug. 25, 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

What is the Islamic State threat in Afghanistan?

The Iranian Civil Aviation Authority denied the report, saying that the plane refuelled in Mashhad and then flew to Kiev. (PTI Photo)

Ukraine, Iran deny hijacking of evacuation plane from Afghanistan: Report

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP/Rahmat Gul)

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Afghan president Ghani flees country as Taliban enter Kabul

President Ashraf Ghani. (File photo:AP)

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face court after deadly crackdown

Buddhist monks lead an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Feb. 27, 2021. 'CRPH' in the placards stand for 'Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw.' (AP)

China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, July 2, 2021, people riding bicycles and scooters wait to cross an intersection during rush hour in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics

The Games already will take place without foreign spectators. (Photo: AP)

Seven people die in chaos near Kabul airport: UK

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul. (Representational Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->