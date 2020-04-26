33rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

26,283

1,835

Recovered

5,939

443

Deaths

825

44

Maharashtra76281076323 Gujarat3071282133 Delhi262586954 Rajasthan208351334 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh179326127 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana99030725 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka50015818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3087217 Haryana2871913 Bihar251452 Odisha100341 Jharkhand6783 Uttarakhand48260 Himachal Pradesh40232 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Asia 26 Apr 2020 Kim Jong Un: Rumours ...
World, Asia

Kim Jong Un: Rumours rife as satellite spots leader's train near resort town

AP
Published Apr 26, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
Seoul had repeatedly indicated that there have been no unusual signs that could indicate health problems for Kim
Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un. (AFP)
 Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un. (AFP)

Seoul, South Korea: A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country’s east coast since last week, satellite imagery showed, amid speculation about his health that has been caused, in part, by a long period out of the public eye.

The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, don’t say anything about Kim’s potential health problems, and they echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang.

 

Seoul has also repeatedly indicated that there have been no unusual signs that could indicate health problems for Kim.

That hasn’t stopped growing unconfirmed rumours and media reports about Kim’s health that have emerged since he missed an April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.

Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, and he hadn’t missed the April 15 event, one of the year’s most important for the North, since assuming power after his father Kim Jong Il’s death in late 2011.

Kim’s health is of crucial importance because of worries that the serious illness or death of a leader venerated with near godlike passion by millions of North Koreans could cause instability in the impoverished, nuclear-armed country.

Many experts in South Korea downplayed speculation that Kim is seriously ill. They also said North Korea won’t likely face a serious immediate turmoil even if Kim is incapacitated or dies because someone else like his influential sister Kim Yoo Jong will quickly step in, though the prospect for the North’s long-term political future would be unclear.

Kim Jong Un’s train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, the website 38 North said Saturday, citing an analysis of recent satellite photos of the area. The website said that the approximately 250-meter (820-foot) -long train wasn’t present on April 15 but was present on both April 21 and 23.

“The train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast,” it said.

The photos indicate the train arrived before April 21 and was still present on April 23, when it appeared to be repositioned for departure. However, there was no indication when that departure might take place, 38 North said.

North Korea exerts extremely tight control on information about its leadership, making it virtually impossible for outsiders to find out what’s going on at those senior levels. Even South Korea’s main spy agency has a mixed record on confirming developments in North Korea.

When Kim Jong Il died in December 2011, for instance, few outsiders knew it until it was reported by North Korea’s state media two days later.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media, said the latest rumours about Kim’s health had not changed the US assessment of the information as “speculation.”

Danny Russel, a former National Security Council director and assistant secretary of state for Asia who has dealt with North Korea in the past, cautioned that rumours have abounded for years about Kim, his father, Kim Jong Il, and his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and most turned out to have been false.

“While serving in government, I was on the receiving end of multiple intelligence reports about alleged accidents, illnesses and assassination attempts against North Korean leaders — only to have them reappear in public,” he said.

South Korea’s presidential office said last week that Kim appeared to be handling state affairs normally and that there had been no suspicious activities, such as an emergency readiness order issued by the North’s military or the ruling Workers’ Party.

The South Korean government has since maintained its assessment that Kim’s health remains the same. Some South Korean media outlets, citing unidentified government officials, have reported that Kim was staying at Wonsan.

North Korea’s state media still remain silent about the outside speculation on Kim’s health. On Saturday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim had received a message of greeting from the chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the first anniversary of Kim’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The message wished Kim “good health and happiness,” KCNA said.

It’s not the first time that Kim has vanished from the public eye, and past absences in state media dispatches have also triggered speculation about his health. In 2014, state media didn’t report any public activities for Kim for about six weeks, before he reappeared with a cane. South Korea’s spy agency said later that he had a cyst removed from his ankle.

...
Tags: kim jong un, satellite images, coronavirus, covid-19, health rumours


Related Stories

Succession worries for North Korea amid Kim’s health rumours
North Korea media silent on Kim's health as speculation on health mounts

Latest From World

A brigade of health professionals, who volunteered to travel to South Africa to assist local authorities with an upsurge of coronavirus cases, attend the farewell ceremony in Havana, Cuba. (AP)

Global death toll tops 200,000 as some countries ease virus lockdowns

Residents of the Returned and Services League, Australia (RSL) CareLife observe social distancing after Anzac Day dawn service in Sydney . (AFP)

WHO warns against immunity passport as few countries plan to ease restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP Photo)

British PM Boris Johnson set to return to work after Covid19 recovery

The Saudi supreme court said the latest reform was intended to

Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging as punishment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China neither created the virus nor intentionally transmitted it, Beijing hits out

A nurse prepares medicines for patients at Jinyintan Hospital designated for new coronavirus infected patients, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. AFP

Covid-19 pandemic turning into a human rights crisis : UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres (AP file photo)

Over 5,000 volunteers in Wuhan sign up for clinical trials over Covid19 vaccine

photo taken on March 18, 2020 shows images of medical workers from Fujian who were sent to Wuhan to help with the recovery effort from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, displayed on buildings in Fuzhou in China's eastern Fujian province. AFP Photo

Modi-Putin talk about coronavirus situation in the world

PM Narendra Modi and President Vladmir Putin (PTI)

Duterte threatens crackdown against lockdown violators in Philippines

File image of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham