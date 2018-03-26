search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

No faking it: As poll nears, Malaysia proposes 10 yrs in jail, fine for fake news

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Anyone found guilty of creating or disseminating what authorities deem to be fake news can be jailed for 10 yrs or fined 500,000 ringgit.
Malaysia is ranked 144th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.(Representational Image)
 Malaysia is ranked 144th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.(Representational Image)

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian government on Monday proposed a law to combat "fake news" which could see offenders jailed for 10 years, sparking fears authorities aim to stifle criticism as elections loom.

Governments in several countries, emboldened by US President Donald Trump's fulminations against "fake news", are considering such legislation.

 

But rights groups warn that authoritarian regimes are likely to use the new laws to crack down on dissent.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has already been targeting critics in politics and the media who have attacked him over allegations huge sums were looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Najib and the fund deny any wrongdoing.

The proposed law, which was introduced in parliament today, fuelled fears the government is seeking to intensify a crackdown before elections, which must be called by August but are widely expected sooner.

Opposition MP Charles Santiago said the bill was "a powerful weapon for the government to silence dissent in the country".

"It is timed for the elections and to silence discussions on 1MDB," he told AFP.

The proposed law said fake news was becoming a "global concern" and the new legislation was aimed at safeguarding the public, as well as ensuring the right to freedom of expression.

Any person found guilty of creating or disseminating what authorities deem to be fake news can be punished with a maximum 10 years in jail or a fine of up to 500,000 ringgit (USD 130,000).

The bill also allows for anyone who breaks the law outside the country with what authorities deem to be "fake news" concerning Malaysia to face punishment in Malaysia.

Despite the concerns, cabinet minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar insisted the law "will not be abused", adding: "It is not aimed at silencing critics.

"The bill must be approved by a majority in the 222-seat lower house and also in the upper house, and this is likely as both chambers are government-controlled.
It needs to go through several readings in parliament before it passes.

Malaysia is ranked 144th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.

Tags: fake news, 10 years of jail, najib razak
Location: Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
 

Mum in search of one night stand stranger so she can introduce him to their daughter

32-year-old Terri Reid slept with the man after meeting him in the city in January 2003.
 

Here's why men will live as long as women by 2032

New study explains why men will live as long as women by 2032. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl experiences cancer symptoms months before her twin was diagnosed with tumour

Sophie had the tumour removed along with the left kidney in December and will undergo chemotherapy till June (Photo: YouTube)
 

Taking a break from exercise can worsen depression in 3 days: Study

Stopping exercise can worsen depression in 3 days. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ball-tampering row: Cricket stars slam 'spineless' ICC for leniency towards Smith

Smith will miss the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg from Friday due to his ban. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Forced displacement: Syrian rebels to leave town in eastern Ghouta enclave

Monther Fares, a spokesman for the rebel faction Ahrar al-Sham, says his group’s fighters are preparing to leave. He says fighters are waiting for buses to arrive to take them and their families to other rebel-held areas in north Syria. (Photo: AP)

'Licence for repression' ends: Maldives prez lifts state of emergency after 45 days

Under the emergency, Yameen administration arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the chief justice, another Supreme Court judge and a Supreme Court administrator on allegations of attempting to overthrow the government. (Photo: PTI)

Women swim 4 km daily to collect drinking water

Indonesian Hasria swimming with hundreds of jars tied to her back to get clean water in Tinambung, West Sulawesi. (Photo: AFP)

Indian-origin physiotherapist gets jail for molesting teen girl in Singapore

Physiotherapist is sentenced to 11 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane for molesting a teenage girl patient during treatment. (Representational Image)

Justice not that easy: With #MeToo, S Korean women begin to oust male celebrities

S Korea's fallen also include prominent Guv Ahn Hee-jung, a former presidential contender whose secretary accused him of rape. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham