  
World Asia 25 Nov 2022 Ruling alliance head ...
World, Asia

Ruling alliance heading towards majority in Nepal election

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2022, 12:31 pm IST
Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba. (AFP Photo)
 Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba. (AFP Photo)

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition was on Friday heading towards winning a clear majority in Nepal's parliamentary elections with the alliance bagging 64 seats out of the 118 declared.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

A party or a coalition needs 138 seats to win a clear majority.

The Nepali Congress was set to emerge as the single-largest party after winning 39 seats alone under the direct voting system. Its alliance partners — CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have won — 12, 10 seats. The Lokatantrik Samajwadi and Rastriya Janamorcha have bagged two and one seat respectively. They all are part of the ruling alliance.

The Opposition alliance led by former premier K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML has bagged 35 seats. The CPN-UML has won 29 seats. The CPN-UML partners — the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party — have won four and two seats respectively.

The newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party has won 7 seats. Lokatantrai Samajwadi Party and Janmat Party, both Madhesi parties, have won two and one seat respectively.

Nagarik Unmukti Party has bagged two seats and Janamorcha and Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party have received one each. Five seats were won by independents and others.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

...
Tags: nepal prime minister sher bahadur deuba


Related Stories

Nepal polls: PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Nepal tight-lipped over Chinese encroachment of its territory in border areas

Latest From World

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters as he arrives at a nomination center for the general election in Tambun, Malaysia. Malaysia's king named Anwar as the country's prime minister. (AP Photo/John Shen Lee)

Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia

Demonstrators calling for a vote on Scotland's independence (Image: AP)

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

In this image taken from video police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart on Tuesday night in Chesapeake, Va. (WAVY-TV 10 via AP)

Shooting at Walmart store in Virginia, several people dead

Counting of votes for the Nepal Parliamentary and Provincial Assembly elections underway, in Kathmandu, (PTI)

Nepal polls: PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot at, injured but safe

Pakistani officials said a gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying Khan, wounding him slightly and also some of his supporters. (Photo: AP)

India-ASEAN nations to enhance cooperation against terrorism

(L-R) Vietnamâ€™s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah stand on stage during the ASEAN-India Summit as part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on November 12, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UN body expresses concern over slavery in China and forced marriages among Indians

United Nations Headquarters in New York (AFP file image)

Taiwan govt websites attacked during Pelosi visit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo: AFP)

First time after Galwan clash, Modi, China Prez Xi shake hands at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Welcoming Dinner during G20 Leaders Summit, at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->