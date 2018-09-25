India happy with Maldives results

Celebrations broke out across the tropical archipelago with opposition supporters carrying yellow flags of Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and dancing on the streets. There was no response from Yameen after results were announced. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: New Delhi rejoiced on Monday as its bête noire President Abdulla Yameen was defeated in the Maldives presidential polls. A jubilant India swiftly congratulated victor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and hoped the Election Commission would officially confirm the result quickly. In a parting shot at Mr Yameen, New Delhi called the verdict “a triumph of democratic forces in the Maldives”, adding that it “looks forward to working closely with the Maldives in further deepening our partnership”.

The result is being seen as a strategic setback for China as President Yameen was extremely close to Beijing. Mr Yameen was a thorn in India’s flesh and repeatedly defied New Delhi while cosying up to both China and Pakistan.

India said: “This election marks not only the triumph of democratic forces in the Maldives, but also reflects the firm commitment to the values of democracy and the rule of law. In keeping with our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India looks forward to working closely with the Maldives in further deepening our partnership.”