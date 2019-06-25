Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 25 Jun 2019 Slug blamed for Japa ...
World, Asia

Slug blamed for Japan railway chaos

AGENCIES
Published Jun 25, 2019, 2:56 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 2:56 am IST
A company spokesman told CNN that the slug had burned to death after touching an electrical cable leading to the mass power failure.
The company's engineers discovered a dead slug during a later inspection of the network's electrical equipment, measuring about 2 to 3 cm long. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
 The company's engineers discovered a dead slug during a later inspection of the network's electrical equipment, measuring about 2 to 3 cm long. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Tokyo: Authorities have found a slug that caused a massive power outage that halted part of Japan’s high-speed rail network and delayed thousands of passengers last month.

The power failed on two lines serving southern Japan operated by Kyushu Railway, known as JR Kyushu, on 30 May, reports said.

 

It had to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing "chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems," AFP said. The outage occurred during peak commuter time, at 9.40 a.m, hitting an estimated 12,000 passengers. High-speed trains run the length of the country and carry thousands of passengers every day.

The company's engineers discovered a dead slug during a later inspection of the network's electrical equipment, measuring about 2 to 3 cm long.

A company spokesman told CNN that the slug had burned to death after touching an electrical cable leading to the mass power failure.

Although it was discovered on May 30, shortly after the outage, the reason for the disruption wasn't revealed for almost a month.

Local media first reported the unusual cause of the transport chaos on June 22.
The slug had got in through a gap in the power box, the US broadcaster quoted a JR Kyushu spokesman as saying.

"We have not heard of power outages caused by slugs in recent years," he said Monday.

...
Tags: japan railways, slug, power outage


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo (L) meets King Salman at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. (Photo: AP)

US imposes new sanctions on Iran, its supreme leader

'What is new at the European scale is that the rise of extremism, especially coming from the far right, is everywhere,' Macron said. (Photo: File)

Macron urges Trump to 'clarify his position' on EU

In late July 2016, the FBI began investigating Russian meddling in the election. (Photo: File)

'Biggest mistake' was appointing Jeff Sessions as Attorney General: Trump

'Both pilots were able to activate their ejection seats', the spokesman from the airforce's Squadron 73 said. (Photo: Representational)

Two army eurofighter jets collide in northern Germany



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
 

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

Actor Ranvir Shorey (Photo: File)
 

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.
 

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Bangladesh 'Tree Man' wants hands amputated to relieve pain

Doctors had believed they had beaten the disease but Bajandar fled a Dhaka clinic in May last year following a relapse. (Photo: AFP)

China to not allow Hong Kong protests to be brought up at G20

Xi and Trump are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, to be held from June 27 to 29. (Photo: AP)

Vietnam jails US citizen for 'state overthrow' attempt

Vietnamese-American Michael Nguyen was detained in July last year while travelling in the country with two activists, who were also arrested. The trio was accused of setting up a group to prepare armed protest and the occupation of official 'headquarters' in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Represrentational)

Xi, PM Modi, Putin to discuss protectionism amid US tariffs: China

PM Modi, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Kirgiz capital Bishkek. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)

'Won't allow discussion on Hong Kong at G-20 summit,' says China

The semi-autonomous city has been shaken by huge demonstrations this month as throngs have demanded the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham