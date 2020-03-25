World Asia 25 Mar 2020 Over 5,000 volunteer ...
World, Asia

Over 5,000 volunteers in Wuhan sign up for clinical trials over Covid19 vaccine

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2020, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 6:53 pm IST
The trial, led by experts from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, gained its approval on March 16
photo taken on March 18, 2020 shows images of medical workers from Fujian who were sent to Wuhan to help with the recovery effort from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, displayed on buildings in Fuzhou in China's eastern Fujian province. AFP Photo
 photo taken on March 18, 2020 shows images of medical workers from Fujian who were sent to Wuhan to help with the recovery effort from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, displayed on buildings in Fuzhou in China's eastern Fujian province. AFP Photo

Beijing:  Around 5,000 people have signed up for the phase I clinical trial of recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine in Chinese city Wuhan where the virus first emerged late last year.

The recruitment for participants ended this week with nearly 5,000 volunteers signing up for the trial, state-run Beijing News reported on Wednesday.

 

A single-centre, open and dose-escalation phase I clinical trial for recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine (adenoviral vector) will be tested in healthy adults aged between 18 and 60 years, according to the ChiCTR (China Clinical Trial Register).

The trial, led by experts from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, gained its approval on March 16 and the research is expected to last half a year.

Requiring at least 108 participants, the trial will be conducted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, the region worst-affected by the virus in the country, state-run China Daily reported.

Participants will experience 14-day quarantine restrictions after being vaccinated and their health condition will be recorded every day.

Chinese scientists are hastening the development of COVID-19 vaccines through five approaches --- inactivated vaccines, genetic engineering subunit vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines, nucleic acid vaccines and vaccines using attenuated influenza virus as vectors.

So far, most teams are expected to complete preclinical research in April and some are moving forward faster, Wang Junzhi, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering said.

Wang noted that research and development of COVID-19 vaccines in China is not slower than foreign counterparts and has been carried out in a scientific, standardised and orderly way.

China has stepped up the process to finalise vaccines to counter COVID-19 after Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle and Washington stole the march and began human trials.

China lifted tough restrictions on the Hubei province on Wednesday after a months-long lockdown as the country reported no new domestic cases.

But there were another 47 imported infections from overseas, the National Health Commission said. In total, 474 imported infections have been diagnosed in China -- mostly Chinese nationals returning home.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 vaccination


Related Stories

China lifts travel curbs to Hubei province, including Wuhan

Latest From World

A graffiti of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a face mask is seen on a wall while a delivery man rides a bike in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. AFP Photo

Jair Bolsonaro sparks controversy with “hysteria” comment over pandemic

File photo

Boko Haram kills over 100 Chadian soldiers in seven-hour attack

AP file photo

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid19

Paramedics treat a patient infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran,

Covid19: Iran announces new deaths, toll surges past 2,000



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Narendra Modi to participate in G-20 summit by video

King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia speaking during a televised speech addressing the nation about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Coronavirus live updates: US declares national emergency

Medical staff members check the temperature of a passenger at the border crossing with Germany in Rozvadov, Czech Republic. AP Photo

A thin silver lining: China's coronavirus cases fall dramatically

A man wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus walks outside of a shopping mall in Beijing on March 11, 2020. China reported a fall in the number of domestic coronavirus cases but an increase in imported coronavirus cases on March 11, fuelling concerns that infections from overseas could undermine progress in halting the spread of the virus. (AFP)

Meanwhile, a silver lining: China reports just 1 new domestic virus case

This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2020 shows a view of the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge at night in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. China reported on March 17 just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad. (AFP)

South Korea Coronavirus toll climbs to 51, cases touch 7,300

Former BIGBANG boyband member wearing a face mask. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham