World, Asia

As death toll climbs to 41, China orders nationwide measures to contain coronavirus

AFP
Published Jan 25, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2020, 4:43 pm IST
National Health Commission says inspection stations will be set up and those suspected will be immediately transported to medical centre
An official checks a passenger's temperature at a subway station in Wuhan. AP Photo
 An official checks a passenger's temperature at a subway station in Wuhan. AP Photo

Beijing: China has ordered nationwide measures to identify and immediately isolate suspected cases of a deadly virus on trains, aeroplanes and buses, as the death toll and number of patients has skyrocketed.
Inspection stations will be set up and passengers with suspected pneumonia must be “immediately transported” to a medical centre, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
The isolation of suspected cases must be followed by disinfection of the train, plane or bus.
The statement said “all departments of transportation” must “strictly” introduce prevention and control measures including screening measures in airports, railway stations, bus stations and ports.
The measures apply across all transportation routes as well as at customs and border inspections.
Staff serving passengers must all wear masks, the NHC said.
The travel authority must also provide details about those in close contact with the suspected infection case, such as those sitting in the same carriage.
The order applies across all provinces and regions.
All areas should formulate “emergency response plans” to the outbreak including training medical staff.
The announcement came as the death toll jumped to 41 and the number of cases reached almost 1,300.
In Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, the Chinese army deployed 450 medical specialists to overwhelmed hospitals.

Tags: china coronavirus, wuhan outbreak


