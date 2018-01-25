search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa head to tea break at 143-6
 
World, Asia

US denies hitting Afghan refugee camp in drone strike in Pak

AFP
Published Jan 25, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
The drone strike, which took place well inside Pakistani territory on Wednesday, killed a Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network commander.
'The claim in (a foreign ministry) statement yesterday that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false," a spokesman for the US embassy in Islamabad said. (Photo: Representational/AFP))
 'The claim in (a foreign ministry) statement yesterday that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false," a spokesman for the US embassy in Islamabad said. (Photo: Representational/AFP))

Islamabad: Pakistan's claim that the US hit an Afghan refugee camp in a drone strike is "false", a US spokesman said on Thursday, as tensions between the uneasy allies ratchet higher over Islamabad's alleged support for militants.

The drone strike, which took place well inside Pakistani territory on Wednesday, killed a mid-level commander from the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, local officials and a source close to the Islamist group have told AFP.

 

Pakistan's foreign ministry condemned the "unilateral action" late Wednesday, saying it had targeted an Afghan refugee camp, but made no mention of casualties.

"The claim in (a foreign ministry) statement yesterday (Wednesday) that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false," a spokesman for the US embassy in Islamabad said.

Local officials have informed that the pre-dawn strike took place more than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Afghan border, in the village of Mamuzai in Kurram district in Pakistan's semi-autonomous tribal region, where militants once operated with impunity.

The foreign ministry did not elaborate on the nature of the "refugee camp".

A spokesman for the UN refugee agency said there are no refugee camps in the tribal areas, and no sign of a camp can be seen in pictures from the site.

Local officials also said they were not aware of a refugee camp in the area.

Pakistani officials doubled down on the claim during a regular foreign office briefing Thursday, with a spokesman insisting there are two camps in the area, and that the drone hit one of them.

"Pakistan condemned the drone strike in Kurram Agency carried out by the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) yesterday, which targeted an Afghan refugee camp," the spokesman said.

"Pakistan has also been stressing the need of early repatriation of Afghan refugees, as their presence in Pakistan helps Afghan terrorists to melt and morph among them."

Nearly 1.4 million Afghan refugees remain in Pakistan, according to UNHCR figures.

Unofficial estimates suggest a further 700,000 undocumented refugees could be in the country.

After Washington froze aid to Pakistan worth almost $2 billion this month, Islamabad set a deadline of January 31 for all the refugees to return to Afghanistan. Such deadlines have been repeatedly extended in the past.

The US and Afghanistan have long accused Pakistan of ignoring or even collaborating with groups that attack Afghanistan from havens inside Pakistan, a claim Islamabad denies.

The aid freeze, designed to force Pakistan's military and intelligence apparatus to cut support for Islamist groups, had sparked speculation that the US could resume drone strikes or launch operations along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan.

Following the freeze, the Pakistani military said US Central Command had assured them Washington "is not contemplating any unilateral action" inside Pakistan.

The freeze has cooled relations between the ostensible allies and prompted indignation in Pakistan, which says the US does not recognise the thousands of lives it has lost and billions it has spent battling extremism.

Tags: drone strike, pakistan, haqqani network
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: When Prabhas visited ‘good friend’ Anushka’s film sets but went unrecognisable

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has been appreciated.
 

Hyderabad boy hit by train while clicking selfie becomes viral internet meme

The boy survived despite serious injuries following the accident (Photo: YouTube)
 

Padmaavat: Karni Sena members accidentally torch own car at protest, Twitter reacts

Karni Sena members accidentally torched their own member’s vehicle while protesting in Bhopal. (Twitter Screengrab/ ANI)
 

4 pretty creative Photoshop battles you need to see

Check out these epic Photoshop battles. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Camels reportedly disqualified from beauty contest for using Botox

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

High Altitude Training: How to lose a stone in 25 sessions

Here's how one can achieve accelerated weight loss, when time is not on your side. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Relationship with US under stress, Pak envoy acknowledges

The US has recently suspended about USD 2 billion in security aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups. (Photo: File)

UN official says attacks on Rohingya continue, return to Myanmar still not safe

More than 680,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar's Rakhine state beginning in August, after Myanmar security forces began 'clearance operations' in their villages. (Photo: AFP/File)

Chinese Communist Party members in Muslim majority region sign atheism pledge

China is currently carrying out a massive crackdown against the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) in the volatile Xinjiang province where Uyghurs who formed majority there were restive over the increasing settlements of Han community. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Pak court restrains govt from arresting Mumbai attack plotter Hafiz Saeed

The UN team's visit is taking place amid increasing pressure on Pakistan from the US and Indian governments with respect to inadequate implementation of the sanctions on Saeed and entities linked to him. (Photo: File)

23-yr-old man held in rape, murder case of minor girl Zainab in Pakistan

On January 5, the girl had gone missing while going to a religious tuition centre near her house in Kasur city, some 50km from Lahore. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham