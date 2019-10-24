In talks with India, other countries on palm oil sales: Malaysia

A top vegetable oil trade body in Mumbai on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil, after criticism by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the UN General Assembly on New Delhi's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status. (Photo: File)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia is in talks with India and other countries to urge them to continue buying Malaysian palm oil, its trade minister said on Thursday, after calls for a boycott of the commodity by Indian traders.

"We are continuously engaging not only with India but all countries to purchase our palm oil," minister Darell Leiking said

