search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Sri Lanka wants Chinese help to recover evidence of 'assassination plot'

REUTERS
Published Oct 24, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 11:11 am IST
A man named as M. Thomas from Kerala was arrested in Sri Lanka on September 22 on suspicion of involvement in the plot.
The alleged plot briefly threatened to cause tension between Sri Lanka and India, after a report that Sirisena had accused India's intelligence services of involvement - a claim New Delhi and Colombo have both denied. (Photo: File)
 The alleged plot briefly threatened to cause tension between Sri Lanka and India, after a report that Sirisena had accused India's intelligence services of involvement - a claim New Delhi and Colombo have both denied. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Sri Lankan police on Tuesday won permission from a court to ask Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei to help recover data from a phone used by a police informant who has alleged a plot to kill President Maithripala Sirisena.

Informant Namal Kumara said at a news conference last month he had discussed the plot by phone with a senior police officer. He has since been questioned but not charged with any offence.

 

Former Sri Lankan defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was also a target of the plot, Kumara said.

Officials at the Criminal Investigation Department of police on Tuesday told the court that some of Kumara's phone data, which could be evidence, had been deleted and they needed Huawei's technical help to retrieve it.

Sri Lankan law prevents police from asking Huawei to help without first obtaining explicit permission from a court. The court granted it on Tuesday.

A man named as M. Thomas from Kerala was arrested in Sri Lanka on September 22 on suspicion of involvement in the plot.

Thomas appeared in court on Tuesday and requested that he not remain in CID custody, saying there had been death threats against him by the CID. The magistrate denied Thomas' request.

The alleged plot briefly threatened to cause tension between Sri Lanka and India, after a report that Sirisena had accused India's intelligence services of involvement - a claim New Delhi and Colombo have both denied.

...
Tags: huawei, assassination plot, maithripala sirisena, gotabaya rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cell-sized robots to help detect diseases

The key to making such tiny devices, which the team calls "syncells" (short for synthetic cells), in large quantities lies in controlling the natural fracturing process of atomically-thin, brittle materials. (Image: Felice Frankel / Via: MIT News)
 

Indian firms overly confident about their cybersecurity: Survey

88 percent of Indian firms surveyed said they are better prepared for data breaches than their competitors.
 

Taking hot bath twice a week is better than exercise for treating depression

Although the exact causes of depression are not certain, it is believed a disrupted circadian rhythm – or body clock – could be to blame. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

PM Modi has been conferred with Prize for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. (Photo: File)
 

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

Check Point’s latest Global Threat Index reveals a near four-fold increase in cryptomining malware targeting iPhone users.
 

New tuberculosis drug cures 8 in 10 patients

Tuberculosis killed at least 1.7 million people in 2017, according to the WHO, making the airborne infection the world's deadliest infectious disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Trump’s decision to withdraw from US-Russia nuclear treaty ‘blackmail’: China

China warned on Tuesday it would 'never accept any form of blackmail' after US president Donald Trump said his decision to withdraw from a nuclear pact with Russia was also linked to Beijing’s arsenal.(Photo: Representational | AFP)

China remains defiant on Masood Azhar despite pact assuring cooperation

On India's request for China's support to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist by the UN, Hua said she has to check the specific details of the talks between the two ministers. (Representational Image)

China-US ties sinking amid acrimony over trade, politics

The White House's move to expand Washington's dispute with Beijing beyond trade and technology and into accusations of political meddling has sunk relations between the world's two largest economies to the lowest level since the Cold War. (Photo: File)

Saudi foreign minister promises truth from Khashoggi probe

Al-Jubeir says Saudi Arabia is committed to ensuring 'that the investigation is thorough and complete and that the truth is revealed and that those responsible will be held to account.' (Photo: AP | File)

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

The 55-kilometer crossing, which includes a snaking road bridge and underwater tunnel, links Hong Kong's Lantau island to Zhuhai and the gambling enclave of Macau, across the waters of the Pearl River Estuary. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham