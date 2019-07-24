World Asia 24 Jul 2019 Pak summons India� ...
World, Asia

Pak summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

ANI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
Pakistan had initiated the unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells on both the occasions, according to Indian Army officials.
India's Deputy High Commissionerwas summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC over the alleged incidents. (Photo: Representational)
 India's Deputy High Commissionerwas summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC over the alleged incidents. (Photo: Representational)

Islamabad: The Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Gaurav Ahluwalia, was summoned by Pakistan over India's retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), according to an official statement released today.

He was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC over the alleged incidents.

 

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LoC on July 22 and 23 in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector on Monday, and at Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors in the Poonch district on Tuesday.

Pakistan had initiated the unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells on both the occasions, according to Indian Army officials.

...
Tags: pakistan army, indian army, ceasefire violation, indian deputy high commissioner, gaurav ahluwalia
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

'Pakistan at the moment, most of all needs stability (and thus) a good relationship with our neighbours,' Khan said. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan asks India to set aside differences and focus on trade

His arrest came just two days after an ATC in Lahore granted interim bail to him and three of his aides until August 31 against surety bonds of PKR 50,000 each. (Photo: File)

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's judicial custody extended

Ishikawa said his election showed that a growing number of Japanese people backed same-sex marriage. (Photo: File)

Election of gay lawmaker in Japan spurs hopes for same-sex marriage

The Smiler is a roller coaster located at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

The Smiler is a roller coaster located at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
 

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

'Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th July. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished,' the Bengaluru top cop had said. (Representational Image)
 

Organic cotton T-shirts made in Andhra gains popularity in Belgium

The demand for organic and sustainably made clothing is stronger than ever around the globe as T-shirts made by tribals of North Andhra from organic cotton cultivated are now becoming extremely popular among music lovers in Belgium. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's judicial custody extended

His arrest came just two days after an ATC in Lahore granted interim bail to him and three of his aides until August 31 against surety bonds of PKR 50,000 each. (Photo: File)

Election of gay lawmaker in Japan spurs hopes for same-sex marriage

Ishikawa said his election showed that a growing number of Japanese people backed same-sex marriage. (Photo: File)

Lanka adds India, China in free visa on arrival that was stopped after terror attacks

Sri Lanka on Wednesday included India and China in the free visa on arrival scheme to revive the country's tourism sector which witnessed a slump following the Easter Sunday bombings. (Representational Image)

Mob kills 8 in B'desh over rumours of kids being sacrificed for bridge construction

Eight people have been killed in vigilante lynchings in Bangladesh sparked by rumours on social media of children being kidnapped and sacrificed as offerings for the construction of a mega-bridge, police said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Malaysia's ex-king divorces former Russian beauty queen by ‘triple talaq’

Malaysia's former king has divorced a Russian ex-beauty queen just months after news of their wedding emerged and he abdicated in a first for the country, his lawyer said. (Photo: Instagram/ Sultan Muhammad V)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham