Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 24 Jun 2019 Xi, PM Modi, Putin t ...
World, Asia

Xi, PM Modi, Putin to discuss protectionism amid US tariffs: China

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
They will also discuss plans for the successful holding this year's BRICS Summit in Brazil, Zhang said.
PM Modi, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Kirgiz capital Bishkek. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
 PM Modi, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Kirgiz capital Bishkek. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the BRICS grouping during the G20 Summit in Japan this week where the talks would be focussed on opposing the "unilateralist" and "protectionist" trade policies of the US, a senior Chinese minister said on Monday.

China, which is seeking to build a strong opposition against US President Donald Trump using trade and tariffs as a weapon to enforce his "America first" policy, said the issues of "unilateral" and protectionist" policies would be discussed in detail at the meetings of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) and Russia, India and China (RIC) at Osaka.

 

The G20 summit would be held at Osaka on June 28-29. Chinese President Xi Jinping will go there a day ahead of the Summit to take part in host of informal meetings including his meeting with Trump for key talks to end the bruising trade war between the top two economies of the world.

PM Modi, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Kirgiz capital Bishkek.

Highlighting the importance of Modi-Xi-Putin meeting at Osaka, China's Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said, "Given the current international landscape, the meeting among the three leaders is also of significance. As you know, China's relations with Russia and India are showing sound momentum of growth."

While informal meetings of the BRICS and the RIC take place in all the multilateral summits, Chinese officials say the Osaka meeting assumes significance as all major countries besides India, China and Russia are facing trade and tariff-related frictions with the US.

As China is battling a trade war with US, Chinese officials hope that India, which is also facing trade frictions with the US especially over termination of its designation as a "beneficiary developing country" under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), would join the fight against Trump's "protectionist" policies.

India has recently announced retaliatory trade tariffs against the US covering 28 US products, including almonds and apples.

"In the upcoming Osaka summit President Xi will have an informal summit with the BRICS leaders. The discussion topics will fit in well with the agenda of the G20 Summit," Zhang told media here.

The leaders will have good discussions and exchange of views to enhance cooperation to better meet the major challenges facing the international community, uphold the multilateralism and oppose protectionism, he said.

The other topics of discussion at the BRICS leaders' informal meeting will include cooperation on economy, political issues, security and people to people exchanges among group to further deepen cooperation and uphold the good momentum of BRICS cooperation, he said.

They will also discuss plans for the successful holding this year's BRICS Summit in Brazil, he said.

"I believe the upcoming informal meeting of the BRICS leaders will contribute to the successful holding of the G20 Osaka summit and help provide new impetuous to global economy," he said.

"This informal meeting also help deepen enduring cooperation among BRICS members," he said.

About the RIC meeting, Zhang Jun said "the three leaders also maintained close exchanges" meeting at different multilateral forums.

"Under the current circumstances, it is important for the three countries to strengthen coordination on major global issues and jointly uphold multilateralism, oppose protectionism and deepen cooperation on multilateral and international affairs to make important contribution to the global peace," he said.

"At the same time, it can provide impetus for the three countries to enhance cooperation at bilateral level and enhance mutual trust...We are confident that the meeting will produce positive results," he said.

Donald Trump, who kicked off the trade war last year, is demanding China to reduce the massive trade deficit which climbed to over USD 539 billion last year. He is also insisting on China to workout verifiable measures for protection of intellectual property rights (IPR), technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets.

Both the countries have imposed additional tariffs on billions of dollars worth of their exports to each other.

...
Tags: china, russia, us, tarrif, india, narendra modi
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Vietnamese-American Michael Nguyen was detained in July last year while travelling in the country with two activists, who were also arrested. The trio was accused of setting up a group to prepare armed protest and the occupation of official 'headquarters' in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Represrentational)

Vietnam jails US citizen for 'state overthrow' attempt

The monk, who heads the Asgiriya Chapter, one the largest and oldest Buddhist chapters in Sri Lanka, went on to call for a boycott of Muslim-owned restaurants, based on rumour that Muslim restaurants served their Buddhist customers food spiked with sterilisation medication. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan Buddhist monk calls for stoning on Muslims after Easter bombings

Hunt, 52, said it was disrespectful for Johnson to have turned down the opportunity for a televised head-to-head debate on Sky television. (Photo: AP | File)

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

The committee chaired by MP Tom Tugendhat also contended that the UK needs to address its

Time to reset UK's relationship with India: British Parliament



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.
 

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

BMC declares Maharashtra CM's official residence defaulter, 18 ministers also in list

The total amount of the bill pending is around Rs 7,44,981, according to BMC. (Photo: ANI)
 

Salman Khan charges this much amount for Bigg Boss 13; find out

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

Hunt, 52, said it was disrespectful for Johnson to have turned down the opportunity for a televised head-to-head debate on Sky television. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

'Won't allow discussion on Hong Kong at G-20 summit,' says China

The semi-autonomous city has been shaken by huge demonstrations this month as throngs have demanded the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland. (Photo: AP)

Death toll rises to 25 in Cambodia building collapse

Workers clawed back the rubble overnight as a grim-faced Cambodian premier Hun Sen visited the scene of the collapse in Sihanoukville, a beach town undergoing a Chinese investment bonanza. (Photo: AFP)

7.5-magnitude earthquake hits in remote areas of Indonesia; no tsunami threat

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings. (Representational Image)

President Xi to attend G20 summit, set to meet Trump to end trade war

‘The Chinese side hopes the US side can treat Chinese firms in a fair manner. I agree to have the two countries' trade teams maintain contact on how to solve the dispute,’ Chinese premier Xi said. (Photo: AP)

North Korean leader receives 'excellent' letter from Trump: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a personal letter of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham