Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 24 Jun 2019 China to not allow H ...
World, Asia

China to not allow Hong Kong protests to be brought up at G20

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 7:36 pm IST
‘Hong Kong affairs are Chinese domestic affairs, any foreign force has no right to interfere,’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang said.
Xi and Trump are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, to be held from June 27 to 29. (Photo: AP)
 Xi and Trump are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, to be held from June 27 to 29. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Beijing would not allow the Hong Kong protests to be brought up at the G20 meeting, a top Chinese Foreign Ministry official has said, in response to the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicating that Donald Trump may raise the recent mass demonstrations with Xi Jinping during their meeting.

"We will not allow Hong Kong issues to be discussed at the G20 summit," CNN quoted Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zhang Jun Zhang, as saying on Sunday.

 

"Hong Kong affairs are Chinese domestic affairs, any foreign force has no right to interfere in this," Zhang added.

Xi and Trump are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, to be held from June 27 to 29.

The meeting holds significance as the US and China are locked in a bitter trade dispute, which has seen both the sides increasing tariffs on each other's imports after the earlier talks aimed at resolving the matter failed.

A series of mass protests were carried out in Hong Kong over the past two weeks against an extradition bill, which many fear could be used to deport political activists and dissidents to mainland China.

So far, public statements from China have been supportive of the bill and have blamed foreign forces for the widespread public protests.

"We want to say this loudly: Pull back the black hand you have shown. Hong Kong is China's domestic affair. You shouldn't interfere in Hong Kong," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

...
Tags: china, xi jinping, donald trump, hong kong protests, g20 summit
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells the McAllen Monitor that the dead appeared to be two infants, a toddler and a woman in her early 20s. (Photo: Representational)

Woman, toddler, 2 infants found dead in South Texas: Sheriff

The tension between Iran and the US has been soaring since the day US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. (Photo: AP)

From nuclear deal to cyber attacks: Here's how US-Iran standoff evoloved

Vietnamese-American Michael Nguyen was detained in July last year while travelling in the country with two activists, who were also arrested. The trio was accused of setting up a group to prepare armed protest and the occupation of official 'headquarters' in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Represrentational)

Vietnam jails US citizen for 'state overthrow' attempt

PM Modi, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Kirgiz capital Bishkek. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)

Xi, PM Modi, Putin to discuss protectionism amid US tariffs: China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
 

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

Actor Ranvir Shorey (Photo: File)
 

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.
 

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Vietnam jails US citizen for 'state overthrow' attempt

Vietnamese-American Michael Nguyen was detained in July last year while travelling in the country with two activists, who were also arrested. The trio was accused of setting up a group to prepare armed protest and the occupation of official 'headquarters' in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Represrentational)

Xi, PM Modi, Putin to discuss protectionism amid US tariffs: China

PM Modi, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Kirgiz capital Bishkek. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)

'Won't allow discussion on Hong Kong at G-20 summit,' says China

The semi-autonomous city has been shaken by huge demonstrations this month as throngs have demanded the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland. (Photo: AP)

Death toll rises to 25 in Cambodia building collapse

Workers clawed back the rubble overnight as a grim-faced Cambodian premier Hun Sen visited the scene of the collapse in Sihanoukville, a beach town undergoing a Chinese investment bonanza. (Photo: AFP)

7.5-magnitude earthquake hits in remote areas of Indonesia; no tsunami threat

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham