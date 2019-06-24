Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 24 Jun 2019 7.5-magnitude earthq ...
World, Asia

7.5-magnitude earthquake hits in remote areas of Indonesia

REUTERS
Published Jun 24, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 9:14 am IST
The quake hit at a depth of 220 km, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings. (Representational Image)
 An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings. (Representational Image)

Indonesia: An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings.

The quake hit at a depth of 220 km, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

 

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

...
Tags: indonesia, earthquake, sea, usgs, tsunami
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Khashoggi was killed, and believed to have been dismembered by Saudi agents, inside the consulate on Oct. 2. (Photo: File)

Trump isn't saying whether he'll direct FBI to investigate death of Khashoggi

US President Donald Trump

US to hit Iran with more curbs

The Pakistan Army Chief's comments come a day after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) directed Pakistan to

'Doing best to wipe out terrorism': Pak Army Chief

‘Taliban launched a coordinated attack on a police checkpoint in Guzara district of Herat province Saturday, killing four policemen and injuring another,’ Sulaiman, the Guzara district police chief said. (Photo: AP)

4 policemen killed in Taliban attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

President Xi to attend G20 summit, set to meet Trump to end trade war

‘The Chinese side hopes the US side can treat Chinese firms in a fair manner. I agree to have the two countries' trade teams maintain contact on how to solve the dispute,’ Chinese premier Xi said. (Photo: AP)

North Korean leader receives 'excellent' letter from Trump: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a personal letter of

Hong Kong protesters end police headquarters siege peacefully after demands unmet

The auxiliary bishop of Hong Kong's Catholic Diocese, the Rev. Joseph Ha, appealed to the protesters to avoid violence. (Photo: Representational)

India-Indonesia to boast direct connectivity for impetus tourism

Nia Niscaya, Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Tourism, said direct flights will be operational from October this year from Delhi to Bali via Chennai, in a bid to spur the influx of tourists. (Photo: ANI)

2 suspects in deadly Indonesian lighter factory fire probe

Fire broke out in the factory when a worker was conducting a test for the product. (Photo: File/ AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham